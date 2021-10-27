Book Shepherd and Author Donna Dahl to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Challengers inspire us to take giant steps long before we might ever become giants.”

That’s the philosophy of empowerment coach, author and “book shepherd” Donna Dahl. Donna works with individuals who want to reinvent themselves.

“Coming from a place of having to completely change my life,” says Donna, “I can help my clients navigate that journey with more confidence and more ease.”

Prior to becoming a coach, Donna had been an educator and licensed psychologist. A car accident would end that portion of her life. Donna spent the next 10 years recovering from injuries which affected her speech and her mobility.

When she finally recovered, Donna was invited to write an article for a local magazine on the subject of taking your business to a trade show. A friend suggested that there was a book there.

“I'd written a book for my master's thesis, but never a book for a contemporary audience,” says Donna. “This work was an attempt to say to the world “I'm not done yet.”

Donna wrote her book and launched a consulting practice, and she has written five more popular books since.

“I realized that if you're not taking an action step to move forward, then you are stuck,” says Donna. “I believe everyone already has all the skills and resources they need to get where they want to go. The foundation is already there.”

From business start-up to award winner three times over, Donna leads the way as an expert empowerment coach.

“Empowerment deals with confidence and personal belief. Do I have the confidence to step forward?” says Donna “You don't need anyone else's permission. Trust in your abilities.”

Today, Donna not only sees herself as a coach but also as a catalyst and a synergist.

“In science, a catalyst facilitates a chemical reaction,” says Donna. “As a catalyst for change, I help facilitate the achievement of a goal.”

Having enjoyed so much success as an author, Donna is also a “book shepherd,” assisting other aspiring authors to make the shift necessary to begin writing immediately with confidence and finish what they start.

“There is an evolution that takes place within a person as a result of putting words on paper,” says Donna. “I bring my training in psychology and the breadth of my experience to help support the writer and the development of the manuscript through that evolution. I'm very proud of having opportunities to serve others in order for them to be able to achieve their goals.”

Close Up Radio will feature Donna Dahl in an interview with Jim Masters on October 29th at 12pm EST

For more information, visit www.donnapdahl.com