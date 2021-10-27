BYOD Security Market | Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Markets

BYOD Security Industry

The increasing adoption of mobile devices is another important driver for the market expansion

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction of BYOD security software reduces the security risks associated with BYOD, due to which the adoption of BYOD policies by the companies in emerging markets is increasing. BYOD concept is gaining a foothold due to its benefits for the enterprises such as lowering down infrastructure cost, increased productivity of the organizations, and allowing employees to work according to their convenient time and place. The increasing importance of BYOD concept would ultimately support BYOD security market to rise in emerging markets by 2020.

The global BYOD security market is expected to garner $24.6 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 36.3% during the period 2014-2020. Smartphones are widely used for business purposes among all other devices and generated nearly 58% of revenue for the global market in 2013. Mobile application management (MAM) solutions would be witnessing tremendous growth opportunities in future due to the rising awareness about these security solutions across various regions. Large enterprises generated significant revenue for the global market in 2013, whereas small- and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) contributed around one-fourth of the total revenue. SMEs would eventually increase their revenue share in global market. North American countries generated a considerable amount of revenue in 2013 due to early adoption of BYOD concept and implementation of BYOD security policies.

Though mobile device management (MDM) solution is popular among all other solutions across the enterprises for the implementation of BYOD security policies, mobile application management (MAM), mobile content management (MCM) and mobile identity management (MIM) would also increase their penetration into the market in coming years. The increasing awareness about the BYOD security solutions and introduction of wide range of apps for business purposes (appification) would support MAM to gain its prominence in the market. In order to secure corporate as well as personal data on the device, mobile data security software is largely preferred by enterprises, which is followed by mobile device security.

The smartphone is a key device that is majorly being used by employees for work purposes. The ease of accessibility of corporate or business data by smartphones is driving smartphone usage. However, security risks are also high with the usage of smartphones as in case of loss or theft of such devices. The compact size and lightweight of tablet phones is leading the employees to replace their laptops with tablet phones for business purposes. The usage of tablets would eventually increase, which would ultimately increase the revenue generated through the tablet security software in the years ahead.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 128 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/637

The initial investment to implement BYOD security policies is high, due to which majorly large-scale enterprises have implemented BYOD security policies in their organizations. Therefore, the revenue from the sales of BYOD security software to large-scale enterprises is prominent as compared to small- and medium enterprises. However, small- and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) have started adopting BYOD concept in their organizations, which would eventually create a need of BYOD security software among SMEs. Considering above factors, the revenue generated from the end-users would eventually increase and contribute a significant amount of revenue for the global market by 2020.

Industry key Players - SAP, Symantec, VMware, Citrix Systems, Mobile Iron, Good Technology, Trend Micro, IBM, Alcatel Lucent and Cisco Systems.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/637

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

Similar Reports -

1. Security Gateway Market

2. Personal Analytics Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.