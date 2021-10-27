Driverless Car Technologies Are Significantly Gaining Popularity Among The Manufacturers In Commercial Vehicle Market
The Business Research Company’s Commercial Vehicle Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major commercial vehicle manufacturers are investing in driverless car technologies to reduce traffic congestion, prevent accidents and save fuel. Automated trucks and buses will revolutionize the efficiency and mobility of logistics, which will create new opportunities for manufacturers bringing commercial vehicle automation technologies into the market. Driverless commercial vehicles are able to sense its surrounding environment and navigate through an area without the involvement of humans using radar, GPS, computer vision technology. With this technology becoming realistic many companies are expected to be part of production and design of driverless vehicles. For instance, in January 2021, TuSimple, a San Diego–based startup plans to deploy autonomous trucks that drive themselves from pickup to delivery without anybody on board. Partnering with shipping giant UPS and as well as truck manufacturer the company is conducting test operation in Arizona and Texas, including depot-to-depot autonomous runs.
The global commercial vehicle market reached a value of nearly $0.72 trillion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to reach $1.13 trillion in 2025. The global commercial vehicle market is expected to reach $1.65 trillion in 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9%.
Major players covered in the global commercial vehicle industry are Diamler AG, Volvo Group, PACCAR Inc., Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited, Volkswagen AG.
TBRC’s global commercial vehicle market report is segmented By Type into Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Trucks, Buses And Coaches, By Fuel Type into Gasoline, Diesel, Others, By Application into Mining & Construction, Logistics, Passenger Transportation, Others, By Propulsion Type into IC Engine, Electric Vehicle.
The top opportunities in the commercial vehicle market segmented by type will arise in the light commercial vehicle segment, which will gain $212,787.6 million of the global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the commercial vehicle market segmented by fuel type will arise in the gasoline segment, which will gain $189,695.7 million of the global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the commercial vehicle market segmented by propulsion type will arise in the IC engine segment, which will gain $343,890.8 million of the global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the commercial vehicle market segmented by application will arise in the logistics segment, which will gain $199,638.3 million of the global annual sales by 2025. The commercial vehicle market size will gain the most in the USA at $253,052.4 million.
Commercial Vehicle Market 2021 - By Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Trucks Buses, Coaches), By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel), By Propulsion Type (IC Engine, Electric Vehicle), By Application (Mining & Construction, Logistics, Passenger Transportation) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides commercial vehicle global market overview, forecast commercial vehicle global market size and growth for the whole market, commercial vehicle global market segments, and geographies, commercial vehicle global market trends, commercial vehicle global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.
