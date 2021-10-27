Prevalence Of Infectious Diseases Is Contributing To The Growth Of The Pediatric Vaccine Market

Pediatric Vaccine Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prevalence of infectious diseases is high in the pediatric population, as the immune system of children is not fully developed. Common infections in children include influenza, hepatitis, chickenpox, pertussis, RSV, and roseola. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases is also attributed to the rising population and environmental and genetic factors. For instance, every year, influenza epidemics result in about 870,000 children under 5 years of age leads to hospitalization. Thus, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in the pediatric population will increase the demand for pediatric vaccines during the forecast period.

The global pediatric vaccine market size reached a value of nearly $34.09 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $34.09 billion in 2020 to $58.13 billion in 2025 at a rate of 11.3%. The pediatric vaccine market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 and reach $90.00 billion in 2030.

The focus area for many companies in the pediatric vaccine market has shifted to increasing popularity of live vaccines. Live vaccines use a weakened form of germ that causes a disease and creates a strong and long-lasting immune response. These vaccines are also more durable and allows the body to retain its immune memory of a pathogen for a longer period of time. These vaccines do not always require a booster shot and are hence, witnessing an increase in popularity. For example, a live attenuated hepatitis A vaccine may be protective for 20 years or more.

Major players covered in the global pediatric vaccine industry are Merck & Co Inc, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, Sanofi SA, Pfizer, AstraZeneca.

North America was the largest region in the pediatric vaccine market, accounting for 37.6% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the pediatric vaccine market will be Asia-Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.6% and 11.7% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by the Middle East and Western Europe, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 9.4% and 9.2% respectively during 2020-2025.

TBRC’s global pediatric vaccine market report is segmented by vaccine type into monovalent, multivalent, by technology into live attenuated, inactivated, toxoid, conjugate, other technologies, by application into infectious disease, allergy, cancer.

Pediatric Vaccine Market - By Vaccine Type (Monovalent, Multivalent), By Technology (Live Attenuated, Inactivated, Toxoid, Conjugate), By Application (Infectious Disease, Allergy, Cancer) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pediatric vaccine market overview, forecast pediatric vaccine market size and growth for the whole market, pediatric vaccine market segments, and geographies, pediatric vaccine market trends, pediatric vaccine market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

