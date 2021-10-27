Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3700 block of First Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in the 3700 block of First Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:58 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 43 year-old Anthony Mitchell, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 39 year-old Brian Foster, of Fort Washington, MD. He has been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

 

 

