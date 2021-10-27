Traffic Fatality: 800 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Monday, October 25, 2021, in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 12:09 pm, a Metro Transit bus was traveling southwest bound in the 1000 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast approaching Southview Drive. At the same time, a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling northeast bound in the 800 block of Southern Avenue approaching Southview Drive, at a high rate of speed. As the Metro Transit Bus was making a left turn onto Southview Drive, it was struck by the motorcycle on the bus’s right front side. The impact caused the operator of the Suzuki to be ejected from the motorcycle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment where, despite all life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The Metro Transit bus was in service and occupied by passengers at the time of the accident. The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Ronnie Lyons, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

