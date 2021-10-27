Liquid Filtration Market Size is Projected to Attain USD 3,324.8 Million By 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Liquid Filtration Market Size – USD 2,151.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.50%, Market Trends –Rapid urbanization.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth in the industrial sector is propelling the market for industrial filters owing to the rise in liquid pollution which are driving the market for liquid filtration. The Liquid Filtration Market Report published by Reports and Data is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the industry. Growth in the industrial sector is expected to fuel the urbanization across the globe during the forecast period. Development in the industrial sector is also boosting the demand for industrial filters, owing to the surge in liquid pollution.

The demand for liquid filtration mainly emerges from industrial water treatment, municipal water treatment, and industrial processes. The market for liquid filtration is expected to witness a significant growth owing to the growing contamination in the ground as well as surface water. High demand from end-user industries such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals are propelling the demand for the market.

Eaton Corporation, Sefar AG, Fibertex Nonwoven, Sandler AG, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, Valmet Corporation, GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, and Filtercorp International, among others.

Advancement in technology and increase in industrialization across the globe is also expected to fuel the global demand for the liquid filtration market. Viledon water solutions partnered with Aqua Bio technology to separate biomass using membrane bioreactors. The generated purified water can be directly utilized for environmental use.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market for liquid filtration. Increase in the growth of population, growth in industrialization, and regulations regarding the environment are fueling the liquid filtration market in the region. China is among the largest market for liquid filtration in the Asia Pacific region. It has a massive manufacturing base. Moreover, industrial activities in Southeast Asian countries and India are also driving the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Polymer held a market share of 33.7% in the year 2018. Concentrated efforts have lowered the capital and operating cost of this type of filtration and anticipated severe water shortages in the near future unless water policies are changed, is expected to propel the market growth.

Nonwoven Fabrics is forecasted to hold a market share of 38.5% in the year 2026. They are suitable for filtration because of their complicated structure and thickness. It provides high filtration property, high permeability, less blinding technology, and there is no yarn slippage as in woven media.

Industrial end-user is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Industrial liquid filtration is used to remove impurities and other contaminants from industrial oils and water. Filters reduce waste disposal, minimize process downtime, lowers maintenance time and expenses, and improves product quality.

North America is forecasted to hold a market share of 21.7% in the year 2026. Growth in the food and beverages and chemical industries are expected to propel the demand for liquid filtration in the region. The U.S. is expected to be a major contributor to the region’s growth.

In November 2018, FTC Houston inaugurated a new high efficiency gas-liquid coalescers beneficial for the particle filters to protect downstream disruption owing to particle contaminants and unwanted liquid or gas in filtration.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Liquid Filtration market on the basis of fabric material, filter media, end-user, and region:

Fabric Material Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Polymer

Cotton

Aramid

Metal

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Filter Media Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Woven Fabrics

Nonwoven Fabrics

Mesh

End-User Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Municipal

Industrial

