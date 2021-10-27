Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1800 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, October 25, 2021, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

At approximately 7:26 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, October 25, 2021, 42 year-old Gaston Morris, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).