Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bike Lock) Offense: 800 Block of 5th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bike Lock) offense that occurred on Monday, October 25, 2021, in the 800 block of 5th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:19 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a bike lock and assaulted the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Monday, October 25, 2021, 32 year-old Timothy Dykes, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bike Lock).

 

