Demand For The School And Employee Bus Services Market Grows With The Increasing Global Population

The Business Research Company’s School And Employee Bus Services Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing global population will drive the school and employee bus services market. The world population is growing and is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050. An increase in population creates more demand for transit transportation services including school and employee bus services. Rising population increases the demand for better schools, universities, government and private offices coupled by better roads infrastructure due to increasing need for mobility services. Companies in the school and employee bus services market are expected to benefit from rising demand for quicker and safer mobility services to commute to offices and schools by the growing population, during the forecast period.

The global school and employee bus services market reached a value of nearly $40.64 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $40.64 billion in 2020 to $65.17 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.9%. The school and employee bus services market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 and reach $90.61 billion in 2030.

North America was the largest region in the school and employee bus services market, accounting for 29.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the school and employee bus services market will be Middle East and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 17.6% and 13.8% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Africa and Asia-Pacific, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 12.0% and 10.3% respectively during 2020-2025.

School and employee bus services companies are increasingly adopting enhanced safety features on buses to offer safer services for their customers. Enhanced safety features in the bus include the use of an alcohol detection system, 360° camera, and others. The alcohol detection system works on the sensors which are placed into the steering wheel and help to detect the driver’s skin oil and lock the bus before going on the road in case of alcohol detection. The advantages of this technology include prevention from unsafe and careless driving. For instance, the companies offering alcohol detection systems include Senseair, Sober Steering, SOBRsafe, and others. The 360° camera offers a bird’s eye view of the entire bus perimeter for the drivers and helps in ensuring the safety of passengers as well. For instance, Seon offers a 360° camera system ‘inView 360 Around Vehicle Monitoring (AVM) System’ for school buses.

Major players covered in the global school and employee bus services industry are FirstGroup Plc, National Express Group, Student Transportation Inc., Transdev, North America Central School Bus.

TBRC’s global school and employee bus services market report is segmented by type into students bus services, employee bus services.

School And Employee Bus Services Market - By Type (Students Bus Services, Employee Bus Services), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides school and employee bus services market overview, forecast school and employee bus services market size and growth for the whole market, school and employee bus services market segments, and geographies, school and employee bus services market trends, school and employee bus services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

