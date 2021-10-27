In Vivo Toxicology Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing R&D activities in pharmaceutical industry is driving revenue growth of the in vivo toxicology market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global in vivo toxicology market size is expected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing research and development activities in pharmaceutical industry, fast innovations in animal models, and rising demand for personalized medicine are primary factors fueling revenue growth of the market.

In-vivo toxicology testing refers to the use of various living organisms for finding out the presence of carcinogenic/toxic chemicals in new substances and the effect of these new substances on humans. These tests can also be performed to confirm the absence of toxic substances or chemicals from drug candidates. Therefore, in-vivo testing has become prevalent in the pre-clinical trials.

Growing demand for novel therapeutics has resulted in increased R&D activities to search for advanced vaccines or drugs. In addition, animal testing is mandatory for determining toxicology profiles, especially for new drugs. These factors are predicted to augment the demand for in-vivo toxicology testing products, propelling the revenue growth of the market going ahead. Furthermore, rapid technical advances in various animal models are also contributing to the revenue growth of the in-vivo toxicology testing market.

However, growing ethical concerns regarding the use of animal models could hinder the market revenue expansion to a certain extent in the coming years. Moreover, questions over the validity of animal models in demonstrating long term toxicity may hamper the market revenue growth.

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the In Vivo Toxicology market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the In Vivo Toxicology market.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:

The Jackson Laboratory (U.S.), Charles River Laboratories (U.S.), Envigo (U.S.), JANVIER LABS (France), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), and PerkinElmer (U.S.).

Further key findings in the report

• In March 2019, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, declared funding for projects for conducting detailed characterization, direct comparisons, along with further development of Humanized Immune System (HIS) mouse models.

• The animal models segment is predicted to register the highest revenue share in the market going ahead. This segment includes various animals including rats, mice, primates and cattle, etc. Increasing clinical trials combined with the growing advancements in animal models are fueling the segment revenue growth.

• North American market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. This high revenue share is attributed to presence of prominent players operating in the regional market, rising biomedical research in the U.S., and growing preclinical activities by pharmaceutical companies and CROs in North America.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global in vivo toxicology market on the basis of product, test type, toxicity endpoints, testing facility, end user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Instruments

• Consumables

o Reagents & Kits

o Animal Models

 Mice Models

 Rat Models

 Other Animal Models (Guinea Pigs, Hamsters, Rabbits, and Human Primates)

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Acute

• Sub-acute

• Sub-chronic

• Chronic test type

Testing Facility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Outsourced testing facility

• In-house testing facility

Toxicity End Point Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

• Immunotoxicity

• Systemic toxicity

• Carcinogenicity

• Genotoxicity

• Developmental & reproductive toxicity (DART)

• Other toxicity endpoints

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

• Other End Users

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

