Cellular Health Screening Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Rising application of cellular health screening in personalized medicine, increasing global geriatric population

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has added a new report title “Cellular Health Screening Market, Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Single-test Panels, Multi-test Panels), By Sample Type (Blood, Urine, Saliva, Serum, Others), By Sample Collection Site (At-home, In-office, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2028.”

The global cellular health screening market size is expected to reach USD 6.23 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Cellular health plays a pivotal role in offering information about health conditions of an individual. Cellular health screening offers a comprehensive overview of patients’ health at a cellular level and enables healthcare practitioners and physicians identify areas that require support to develop personalized treatment plans. The test is primarily used to examine inflammatory conditions such as allergies, asthma, arthritis, and certain autoimmune conditions. It can also be used to monitor body’s response to personalized treatment approaches. The tests are non-invasive and are recommended when a person wants to boost energy levels, improve health and fitness, lose weight, and achieve muscle toning. Growing awareness about healthy lifestyle and increasing focus on preventive healthcare measures are expected to further fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing research and development activities to produce novel drugs and supplements to boost cellular health and growing number of preclinical studies worldwide are some other key factors driving market growth. In addition, growing adoption of telomere performance programs owing to increasing awareness about crucial role of telomeres in cellular health is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. However, risks associated with transportation of samples and high costs of kits are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Genova Diagnostics, Telomere Diagnostics, Life Length, Quest Diagnostics, Repeat Diagnostics, SpectraCell Laboratories, Zimetry LLC, Cell Science Systems, Titanovo, Inc., Segterra, Inc., LabCorp Holdings, BioReference Laboratories, Immundiagnostik AG, and Cleveland HeartLab, Inc., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• Hospitals segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to abundance of skilled healthcare professionals, integration of cellular health screening in routine checkup, and convenient and safe testing.

• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market owing to growing awareness about benefits of healthy lifestyle, increasing adoption of cellular health screening, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing focus of governments on preventive healthcare in the region.

• Single-test panel segment is expected to account for largest share in terms of revenue, which is attributable to increasing need to screen for individual biomarkers and obtain accurate information about risk of diseases.

• Blood sample segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rising adoption of direct-to-customer approach and advantages such as easy sample collection and accurate and reliable test results.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the cellular health screening market based on type, sample type, sample collection site, and region:

Sample Collection Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• At-home

• In-office

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Single-test Panels

o Telomere Tests

o Oxidative Stress Tests

o Inflammation Tests

o Heavy Metal Tests

• Multi-test Panels

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Blood

• Urine

• Saliva

• Serum

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Cellular Health Screening market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

