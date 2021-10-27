IoT in Manufacturing Market Seeking New Highs- Current trends and growth drivers along with key industry players

IoT in Manufacturing Market

The internet of things in manufacturing industry is gaining robust growth due to the rising adoption of & other connected devices based on machine learning.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancement in technologies such as smart sensors and virtual reality & augmented reality, low operation cost, rise in demand for real-time asset monitoring, inadequate IT infrastructure, and introduction to connected operational intelligence drive the growth of the global IoT in manufacturing market. On the other hand, developing nations across the world are yet to transform into technologically advanced hubs with rich IT infrastructure and digital content and this factor hampers market growth. Nevertheless, the rise in adoption of cloud-based deployment model in countries such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, and Russia is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The global IoT in manufacturing market garnered $424 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $994 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.1% through 2023.

Among components, the services segment captured more than half of the total market share in 2016 and would dominate the market during the study period. It is also likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.8% from 2017 to 2023.

The IoT in manufacturing market in North America held more than one-third of the market share in 2016 and would maintain its dominance through the study period. However, the Asia-Pacific market would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. The other regions that the study covers include Europe and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Major industry players - Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, PTC Inc., SAP SE, Texas Instruments, Hitachi Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Software AG, and Zebra Technologies.

Based on applications, the supply chain management segment was the largest in 2016, contributing TO 18% of the IoT in manufacturing market share. However, predictive maintenance would dominate the market through 2023. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the study period. The report also analyzes asset performance management, quality management, cognitive process & operations management, and others (logistics, performance benchmarking & remote monitoring).

