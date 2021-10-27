Smart Devices Are Promoting Innovation In The Microphones Market

Microphones Global Market Report 2021 - COVID 19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Microphones Global Market Report 2021 - COVID 19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In both developing and developed economies, devices such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home are gaining popularity. These devices are manufactured by extensive use of microphones, which are able to respond to human voices. A smart assistant can perform various tasks such as playing music, news with the help of software that is installed in these smart devices. The home users are interacting with the SPA technology, which is an emerging innovation that is changing the way. The growing demand for personal home assistance owing to increasing disposable incomes and standard of living are driving revenues in the global microphones market.

Widespread adoption of smartphones globally contributing to the growth of the microphones market. The demand for mobiles is directly proportional to demand for microphones. Mobile penetration is rapidly growing day by day across the globe, it is estimated that more than 5 billion people have mobile phones and half of them are smartphones. Younger people are more likely to have smartphones, access to the internet and use social media to be digitally connected. According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted across 18 advanced economies revealed that, a median of 76% have smart phones compared with a median of 45% in emerging economies. In Japan 69% of men and 63% of women own smartphones. In 2019, 57% of women and 63% of men own smartphones. Therefore, adoption of mobile phones is expected to increase the microphones market’s growth.

The global microphones market is expected to grow from $1.87 billion in 2020 to $2.21 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.41 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%.

Read More On The Global Microphones Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microphones-global-market-report

In December 2019, Knowles Corporation, a market leader and a global provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, acquired microphone design assets from AMS AG for a deal amount of $58 million. The transaction includes intellectual property, rights to source ASIC wafers from multiple foundry partners, and the transfer of the ASIC design team, which will continue to be based in Switzerland. AMS AG designs and manufactures advanced sensor solutions and also delivers a broad range of technology solutions for consumer electronics and communication device manufacturers. Products in AMS AG include sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for consumer, communication, industrial, medical, and automotive markets.

Major players covered in the global microphones industry are Knowles Corporation, Goertek, STMicroelectronics, BSE, NeoMEMS Technologies, Hosiden, InvenSense, Cirrus Logic, AAC Technologies, Infineon Technologies, OMRON, New Japan Radio, Bosch Sensortec, MEMSensing, Robert Bosch GmbH, Analog Devices Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Audio-Technica, HARMAN International (SAMSUNG), MUSIC Group (MUSIC Tribe), Sennheiser Electronic, SHURE, Sony, Yamaha, Mouser Electronics, Akustica Inc., Shandong Gettop Acoustic, Vesper Technologies, TDK Corporation’s InvenSense, CUI Inc.

TBRC’s global microphones market report is segmented by product type into wired microphones, wireless microphones, by end-user into studio & broadcasting, large venues and events, educational institutions, government and military, corporate, hospitality, by application into automotive, commercial security & surveillance, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, noise monitoring & sensing, by technology into electret, MEMS, others.

Microphones Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Wired Microphones, Wireless Microphones), By End-User (Studio & Broadcasting, Large Venues And Events, Educational Institutions, Government And Military, Corporate, Hospitality), By Application (Automotive, Commercial Security & Surveillance, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, Noise Monitoring & Sensing), By Technology (Electret, MEMS), COVID 19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides microphones market overview, forecast microphones market size and growth for the whole market, microphones market segments, and geographies, microphones market trends, microphones market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Microphones Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microphones-global-market-report

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Audio Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Loudspeakers, Microphones, Amplifiers, Turntables), By End User (B2B, B2C), By Technology (Wired, Wireless), By Price Range (Low, Medium, High), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/audio-equipment-global-market-report

Audio And Video Equipment Market - By Type Of Product (Video Equipment And Audio Equipment), Trends, Market Size, Market Share, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/audio-and-video-equipment-market

Electronic Products Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Audio And Video Equipment, Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component), By End-Use (B2B, B2C), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Mode (Online, Offline), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-products-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/