Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market Focuses On Customization And Comfort By Using 3D Printing

The Business Research Company’s Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Use of 3D Printing is a trend that is prevalent in the hearing aid devices & equipment market. The 3D printing is a technology that produces 3D objects from 2D model which enables manufacturing of better fitting, more comfortable and customized hearing aid devices. The 3D printing enables the shape of ear shell to be customized according to customer's individual ear canal and degree of hearing loss. For example, Sonova use advanced 3D printing technology to produce customized hearing aid devices especially suited for each customer's specific requirements. Examples of 3D hearing aid devices include EnvisionTEC’s E-Shell 200 Series, E-Shell 300 3D Printer Material series and EnvisionTEC E-Clear series.

Growing prevalence of hearing loss is as a major driver for hearing aid devices & equipment market growth. In the United States, more than 35 million children and adults have some degree of hearing loss. Also, around 900 million people across the globe are expected to suffer from hearing disabilities by 2050 due to rise in noise pollution level, genetic factors, ear infections and other complications. High number of people suffering from hearing loss would result in huge demand for hearing aid devices across the globe.

The global hearing aid devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $6.58 billion in 2020 to $7.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hearing aid devices and equipment market is expected to reach $9.66 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Major players covered in the global hearing aid devices and equipment market are Starkey, Sonova, Widex, Siemens and GN ReSound.

TBRC’s global hearing aid devices and equipment market report is segmented by product into receiver-in-the-ear hearing aids, behind-the-ear hearing aids, by distribution channel into audiology and ENT clinics, pharmacies, online sales, others, by technology into conventional hearing aid, digital hearing aid, by patient into adult, pediatrics, by type of hearing loss into conductive hearing loss, sensorineural hearing loss.

Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Receiver-In-The-Ear Hearing Aids, Behind-The-Ear Hearing Aids), By Distribution Channel (Audiology And ENT Clinics, Pharmacies, Online Sales),By Technology (Conventional Hearing Aid, Digital Hearing Aid), By Patient (Adult, Pediatrics), By Type of Hearing Loss (Conductive Hearing Loss, Sensorineural Hearing Loss), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hearing aid devices and equipment market overview, forecast hearing aid devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, hearing aid devices and equipment market segments, and geographies, hearing aid devices and equipment market trends, hearing aid devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

