How To Optimize Your Search Engine Results – Detailed Tips From A Market Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A prime resource for market research and intelligence gathering is of course, the search engine. While most are familiar with the use of search engines like Google, Yahoo!, Bing – the key matter is to make sure you're setting up your search in the right way. Good search strings are of course critical; to put together the right sets of words and find the outcome that you are looking for.

Watch this video on ‘How to use Search Engines for Research’: https://bit.ly/3Bc7uX3

Before putting together the ideal search strings: in terms of settings, the first thing to do is ensure that you are searching in the right region. For example, if doing research on America, .com should be used, while if doing research on France, should be used.

The number of results you get on each page can be controlled as well. For work that requires a wide range of results, such as in market research, a higher number of results is more efficient.

Search results can be sorted by relevance or timeliness, the choice of which depends on the nature of the research being done. For market intelligence requirements, searching by relevance is beneficial.

Besides the region being set up correctly, the search must be set up in the first language of that particular region. If French research is being done in the French market, the search can be performed using English search terms. This should then be translated into French and searched for using the local language, as a lot of information relevant to local markets is only available in the local language. Google Translate can then be used to understand those findings.

While a decent amount of progress can be made this way, if more nuanced information is required, people with local language skills can be helpful for a given project. At The Business Research Company, a network of consultants based all over the world is used to help with local research in particular countries and in particular languages.

For more tips and tricks on how to do business research, especially with changes in research methods post-COVID, check out this YouTube playlist: https://bit.ly/3uF1Hqx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

