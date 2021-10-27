Global Real Estate Loan Market to Reach $23,121 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in need to streamline lending services and increase in purchase of real estate properties by businesses and individuals drive the growth of the global real estate loan market. Surge in interest rates by real estate lenders and ban on essential and non-essential goods needed for the construction of buildings negatively affected the real estate loan market during the Covid-19 pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global real estate loan market generated $7,968 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $23,121 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in need to streamline lending services and increase in purchase of real estate properties by businesses and individuals drive the growth of the global real estate loan market. Moreover, flexible periods to repay the loan amount supplement the market growth. However, enforcement of stringent rules by banks and financial institutions hinders the market growth. On the other hand, surge in prices of real estate properties in China, Japan, and India and advent of metropolitan cities worldwide create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Construction activities stopped due to lockdown imposed by governments and lack of workforce. With economic uncertainties, builders and construction companies postponed their plans to begin new projects.

In addition, there have been cuts in pay and job losses. This made people rethink their plans to buy new real estate properties. This led to the negative impact on the real estate loan market.

Surge in interest rates by real estate lenders and ban on essential and non-essential goods needed for the construction of buildings negatively affected the real estate loan market during the Covid-19 pandemic.





The report offers detailed segmentation of the global real estate loan market based on provider, end users, property type, type, and region.

Based on provider, the banks segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the non-banking financial institutions segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the business segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global real estate loan market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the individuals segment.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

List of companies profiled of the global real estate loan market analyzed in the research include Bank of America Corporation., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Lendio, Liberty SBF, Northeast Bank, Santander Bank, N. A., SmartBiz, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo.

