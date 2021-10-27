Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2025

Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the household type vacuum cleaners market is expected to grow from $25.82 billion in 2020 to $28.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $42.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%. The rise in awareness for hygiene contributed to the growth of the household vacuum cleaners market in the forecast period.

The household vacuum cleaner manufacturing market consists of sales of vacuum cleaners which are home appliances used to remove dirt and soil from carpets, floors, and furniture. Residential vacuums are generally designed for aesthetics, usability, and affordability.

Trends In The Global Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Market

Household vacuum cleaner manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient vacuum cleaners are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, European Commission- ‘Eco design requirements for Vacuum Cleaners’ contains eco-design requirements for several types of vacuum cleaners.

Global Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Market Segments:

The global household type vacuum cleaners market is further segmented:

By Type Of Product: Upright, Canister, Central, Robotic, Drum, Wet/Dry, Other

By Mode of Sale: Offline, Online

By Type Of Use: Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner

By Operation Mode: Self-Drive, Remote Control

By Geography: The global household type vacuum cleaners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Market Organizations Covered: AB Electrolux, Miele & Cie. KG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Bissell Inc., iRobot Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Haier Group Corporation, LG Electronics, BISSELL, Nilfisk, Bosch, SEB, Oreck, Hoover, Sanitaire, Rubbermaid, Numatic, Karcher, Midea, Goodway, Fimap, Columbus, Truvox International, Pacvac.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

