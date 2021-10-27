Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the 3D medical imaging devices market is expected grow from $13.67 billion in 2020 to $14.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $19.58 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Increasing cases of injuries such as sports-related injuries contribute to the growth of the 3D medical imaging market.

The 3D medical imaging market consists of sales of 3D Ultrasound, X-Ray, CT scan, MRI, Hybrid Imaging equipment and related services. 3D medical imaging is used to create three dimensions’ visual representation of interior body parts for medical analysis with the help of computer-aided design (CAD) or a magnetic resonance image (MRI).

Trends In The Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market

3D medical imaging device manufacturers are increasingly investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the diagnosis by giving accurate, hard-number measurements. AI provides efficiency in medical imaging, particularly when it comes to detecting organs or anomalies. For instance, by combining image visualization and AI, cardiologists can measure ejection fraction with high precision and in a much shorter period of time. Ejection fraction is a measurement of the percentage of blood leaving the heart each time when it contracts. According to a report by Signify Research, in January 2019, capital investments in start-up companies developing 3D medical imaging AI solutions reached almost $580 million in 2018 from $270 million in 2017.

Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Segments:

The global 3D medical imaging devices market is further segmented:

By Type: Ultrasound, X-ray, CT scan, Others

By End User: Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Research Centers

By Application: Gynecology and Obstetrics, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Oncology

By Geography: The global 3D medical imaging devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 3D medical imaging devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global 3D medical imaging devices market, 3D medical imaging devices market share, 3D medical imaging devices market players, 3D medical imaging devices market segments and geographies, 3D medical imaging devices market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read 3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Organizations Covered: GE Healthcare, Royal Philips, Siemens AG, The Esaote Group, Intrasense SA, Materialise NV, Toshiba Group, Samsung Medison Co Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, Analogic Corporation, Digirad Corporation, Del Medical Systems Group, Inc., Hologic Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Depuy Synthes Companies, Ambra Health, Fovia, Mach7 Technologies Ltd., Medtronic Inc, Barco NV, TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, FUJIFILM, Carestream Health, Inc, Del Medical Systems, Digirad Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

