Global Toilet Roll Market Size And Toilet Roll Market Growth Opportunities

Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2021 - By Product: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the toilet roll market is expected to grow from $20.15 billion in 2020 to $21.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The toilet paper market is expected to reach $27.08 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. The increase in demand for away-from home hygiene products among residents of urban regions is expected to drive the market.

The toilet roll market consists of sales of toilet rolls, also called toilet paper, used as a sanitary paper. The market includes the sales of toilet paper made from recycled paper or fresh leaves pulp and used for cleaning and maintaining personal hygiene, which are disposable and easily degradable products. The company’s manufacturing toilet rolls are primarily engaged in manufacturing of toilet roll with one, two or multi layers, ultra-toilet papers and more used in household or commercial segments.

Trends In The Global Toilet Roll Market

Companies in the toilet roll market are increasingly using Through Air Drying (TAD) Technology, a high standard technology to produce paper. Toilet paper produced using TAD technology makes it suitable for rolled products and has high absorbency with improved properties of bulk. Ultra toilet paper is produced using TAD technology in which during drying the paper air is blown into the fibres. US is extensively using TAD technology in the production of tissue papers. For instance, Valmet is using eTAD Technology which produces soft, improved bulk and absorbency products with lower energy consumption and a sustainable process. This will give access to premium and ultra-premium tissue markets to the tissue manufacturers.

Global Toilet Roll Market Segments:

The global toilet roll market is further segmented:

By Product: Pulp Paper, Recycled Paper

By Type: 1 Ply, 2 Ply, 3 Ply, Others

By Distribution Channel: Online Channel, Offline Channel

By End User: Household, Commercial

By Geography: The global toilet roll market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides toilet roll market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global toilet roll market, toilet roll market share, toilet roll market players, toilet roll market segments and geographies, toilet roll market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Toilet Roll Market Organizations Covered: Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific, Seventh Generation, Cascades, Essity, Reckitt Benckiser, Angel Soft, Caprice Green Toilet Paper, Charmin Ultra Soft, Coronet, Green Forest Unscented Bathroom, Kirkland Signature, Kleenex, Lotus Toilet Tissue, Naturelle Toilet Tissue, Nouvelle Toilet Tissue, Quilted Northern Ultra Plush, Scott Extra Soft, Scott Rapid-Dissolving Bathroom, Soft 'N Gentle, Tesco Value Toilet Paper, Traidcraft Toilet Tissue, Velvet Toilet Tissue, White Cloud, Windsoft, Henkel, Colgate-Palmolive, Unilever, Clorox, Church and Dwight.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

