At 28.1% CAGR, EV Battery Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 27.30 Billion in 2021 to USD 154.90 Billion in 2028

Key Prominent Players Covered in the EV Battery Market are Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem, BYD Company Ltd., GS Yuasa International Ltd., Samsung SDI CO., LTD, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited, EXIDE INDUSTRIES LIMITED, SK INNOVATION CO. LTD., East Penn Manufacturing Company and Others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global EV Battery Market size was USD 21.95 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 27.30 billion in 2021 to USD 154.90 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 28.1% in the 2021-2028 period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “EV Battery Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our expert analysts, the increasing focus of crucial vehicle manufacturers, involving Ford Motors, General Motors (GM), as well as BMW AG on developing and presenting Electric Vehicles (EVs) is projected to fuel the market growth.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electric-vehicle-battery-market-101700





The vital element for declining the price of EVs and elevating the driving range behind every recharge is the progression of EV batteries. In order to make EV batteries compacter and lower its weight, as well as to preserve more energy, novel cell chemistries are under development. This would further empower electric vehicles to contest with the conservative fuel-grounded automobiles.

COVID-19: Supply Chain Susceptibility for Important EV Battery Essentials to Hinder Demand

China is responsible for more than 75% of the total lithium cell producing capability across the globe and Chinese lithium assets are approximately 30 times more than the U.S. levels. The outburst of COVID-19 pandemic has led to a serious supply scarcity of lithium for automakers such as PSA Group, Fiat Chrysler, and Ford among others who control their manufacturing plants based in the Hubei province, which is the core of the virus spread.

Report Coverage

The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the EV Battery Market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.





Quick Buy - EV Battery Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101700





Segmentation

Based on the battery type, the global market is segregated into nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery, lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery (Li-Ion), lead-acid battery, and others.

On the basis of vehicle type, this market is classified into the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), battery electric vehicle (BEV), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). The BEV segment is expected to display a higher CAGR, in comparison to the PHEV and HEV segments.

Geographically, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Drivers and Restraints

Dropping Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries to Thrust Market Growth

Currently, the prime foundation of power for electric vehicles is lithium-ion batteries. According to an assessment report presented by the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) in 2018, Li-ion batteries are responsible for more than 70% of the rechargeable battery market.

Additionally, the battery costs per kilowatt-hour (kWh) have plummeted to less than USD 200 in 2019 from that of 2010, which was USD 1000. This is projected to bolster the EV Battery Market growth during the mentioned timeframe.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electric-vehicle-battery-market-101700





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific held the maximum EV Battery Market share and controlled the market owing to the fact that Japan, China and South Korea symbolize most of the worldwide production capability for EV batteries, and is valued at USD 12.70 billion in 2020.

North America is estimated to exhibit decent growth in the market. Moreover, the U.S. government applied a federal policy to guarantee a dependable and safe source of indispensable minerals which guides the Department of the Interior to limit the production of 35 grave minerals that involve nickel and cobalt.

Competitive Landscape

Collaborations and Procurements Initiated by Companies to Hike their Presence

Prominent companies have confidence in in executing tactics that would reinforce their brand value in the market. Several tactics, such as introducing exclusive products and forming mergers with other crucial companies or end-users for better reach of their products are employed by the company. Partnering up with or attaining numerous corporations is another fundamental tactic used to refine one’s existence in the universal market.

Industry Development

June 2021: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., declared its strategy to construct the U.K.’s first ever battery gigafactory, in collaboration with Envision AESC, which is a China-based battery technology firm.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

Panasonic Corporation

LG Chem

BYD Company Ltd.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Samsung SDI CO., LTD

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

SK INNOVATION CO. LTD.

East Penn Manufacturing Company





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 28.1% 2028 Value Projection USD 154.90 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 27.30 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered Battery Type, Vehicle Type, Regional Growth Drivers Falling Price of Lithium-Ion Batteries to Boost Market Growth



Stringent Emission Regulations to Fuel Adoption of EVs





Major Table of EV Battery Market:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Porter’s Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Technological Developments Impact of COVID-19

Global EV Battery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Battery Type Lead Acid Battery Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Lithium-Ion Battery Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Battery electric vehicle (BEV) Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



Toc Continued…





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/electric-vehicle-battery-market-101700





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.