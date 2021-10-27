Global Barbecues And Grills Market Size And Barbecues And Grills Market Growth Opportunities

Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the barbecues and grills market is expected to grow from $7.96 billion in 2020 to $8.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.38 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. The rising popularity of outdoor parties, camping and caravanning is driving the growth of the barbeques and grills market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Barbecues And Grills Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2631&type=smp

The barbecues and grills market include sales of barbecues and grills that use charcoal, gas or electricity as fuel to cook food. Barbeque grills are majorly made with porcelain enameled cast iron, porcelain-enameled steel, and stainless steel that cooks food by providing heat from below. This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing household-type barbeque grills.

Trends In The Global Barbecues And Grills Market

Manufacturers of barbeques and grills are focusing on adding new technological features to cater to the changing needs of the customers. Some of these features include touch screen controls, automatic fuel measurement, automatic heat controls and voice recognition. For instance, in February 2019, Spectrum Brands introduced the GEORGE FOREMAN smokeless grill series with open grate technology that produces 80 percent less smoke compared to the previous model. In March 2019, Kenyon International, Inc introduced a touch-controlled system technology, IntelliKEN Touch. The company’s electric grills Floridian, SilKEN Grill and Texan Grill available with this technology provide 16 exclusive heat settings and produce heat of wide temperature ranging between 150 to 550 degrees Fahrenheit.

Global Barbecues And Grills Market Segments:

The global barbecues and grills market is further segmented:

By Product: Built-In Grills, Freestanding Grills, Portable Grills

By Application: Household, Commercial

By Fuel Type: Gas, Charcoal, Electric

By Geography: The global barbecues and grills market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Barbecues And Grills Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/barbecues-and-grills-global-market-report

Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides barbecues and grills market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global barbecues and grills market, barbecues and grills market share, barbecues and grills market players, barbecues and grills market segments and geographies, barbecues and grills market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The barbecues and grills market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Barbecues And Grills Market Organizations Covered: The Coleman Company Inc, Spectrum Brands, The Middleby Corporation LLC, Char-Broil LLC, Kenmore, Traeger, LANDMANN, Broilmaster, FIRE MAGIC, Weber-Stephen Barbecue Products India Private Limited, KitchenAid, Broilmaster, Fire Magic, George Foreman, Napoleon, Bull, Char-Griller, Dyna-Glo, Blackstone, MHP, Sears Holdings Corporation, Empire Comfort Systems Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2021:

Household Cooking Appliance Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Electric Stoves, Microwave Ovens, Barbecues And Grills, Others - Household Cooking Appliances), By Application (Household, Commercial), By Fuel Type (Cooking Gas, Electricity), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-cooking-appliance-global-market-report

Electric Stoves Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Built In, Free-Standing), By Material (Metal Stove, Stone Stove, Ceramic Stove), By Application (Residential Use, Commercial Use, Industrial Use), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-stoves-global-market-report

Smart Microwave Ovens Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Grill Microwave Oven, Convection Microwave Oven, Microwave/Light-Wave Oven), By Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket And Supermarket, Specialty Store, Online Store, Other Distribution Channels), By End User (Commercial, Personal), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-microwave-oven-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/