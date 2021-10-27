Microbial and Bacterial Cellulose Production Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028

Reports And Data

Favorable funding from private as well as public firms increasing end-use applications in biomedical field & increasing R&D investments in the healthcare sector

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Microbial and Bacterial Cellulose Production Market was valued at USD 506.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 980.9 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1%. Wide application of microbial and bacterial cellulose in wound care, therapeutics, cosmetology, cardiovascular diseases, oncology, ophthalmology, urology, drug delivery systems, tissue engineering, and tissue regeneration are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period

According to the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules, bacterial cellulose (BC) has sparked a lot of interest in the pharmaceutical and medical fields because of its inherent physical, mechanical, and biological properties. BC was first used in artificial blood vessel development, organ development, tissue regeneration, and wound dressing. According to the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules, multiple BC-based composite scaffolds have been developed and are used in the treatment of cancer. According to Canada's Health Fact Sheets Diabetes, 2.3 million Canadians were diagnosed with diabetes in 2017. BC can help to improve human health by replacing these fats. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declared bacterial cellulose (BC) to be a "Generally Recognized as Safe" (GRAS) food. Bacterial cellulose is used as a dietetic food for humans because of its fibre content, which makes it easier to digest. Nata-de-coco, a bacterial cellulose grown from coconut water with amino acids and carbohydrates, is one of the most well-known BC.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. Several market players are relocating their manufacturing facilities to Asia Pacific as a result of favorable government policies, the availability of low-cost labor, and rising demand for bacterial cellulose in the region's food and beverage industry. However, the availability of substitutes and strict regulations are likely to restrain market growth.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Celluforce, American Process, Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation, Borregaard, Bowil Sp. z o. o., Daicel Corporation, Fzmb GmbH, Merck KGaA, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., and Nympheas International Biomaterial Corporation.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Microbial and Bacterial Cellulose Production market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Based on the growth media, synthetic media segment accounted for the largest market share of 57.5% in 2020. The most well-known synthetic method for growing bacterial cellulose is the Hestrin–Schramm (HS) medium. An ideal synthetic medium contains glucose, ammonium sulfate, monopotassium phosphate, disodium phosphate, magnesium sulfate, nicotinamide, and ethanol.

• Among bacteria type, gram negative bacteria segment accounted for the significant share in the forecast period. Secretion of large amounts of cellulose as micro-fibrils from Gluconacetobacter xylinus is likely boost market growth.

• In December 2020, Borregaard has received a commitment of NOK 15.7 million in funding from the Research Council of Norway for a project for the development of biochemicals to replace petrochemical alternatives.

• North America, registered largest share of approximately, 37.8% in the Microbial and Bacterial Cellulose Production market attributing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments by major players in R&D, and growing applications of bacterial cellulose in wound care products.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented Microbial and Bacterial Cellulose Production market on the basis of Growth Medium, Production Method, Bacteria Type, Application and Region:

Growth Medium Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

• Synthetic Media

• Non-Synthetic Media

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

• Static Method

• Dynamic Method

Bacteria Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

• Gram Negative Bacteria

o Agrobacterium tumefaciens

o Rhizobium

o Aerobacter

o Azotobacter

o Others

• Gram Positive Bacteria

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

• Pharmaceutical And Medical Applications

o Wound Care Therapeutics

o Cosmetology

o Cardiovascular Diseases

o Oncology

o Ophthalmology

o Urology

o Drug Delivery Systems

o Tissue Engineering And Regeneration

o Other Antimicrobial Products

• Non-Medical Application

o Food Industry

o Paper Industry

• Others

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Microbial and Bacterial Cellulose Production market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

