OffGamers Adds RMB Currency To Their Credit Card Payment

With the RMB currency, not only would we be able to provide better accessibility, but customers can also purchase our products without any conversion rates”
— Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customers can now purchase products from OffGamers using the RMB currency via the credit card payment option.

The RMB currency addition will apply to all Visa and Mastercard credit cards which primarily provides residents from China a more convenient option to purchase OffGamers’ products.

As RMB support was previously unavailable for credit card users, many customers that use RMB were forced to convert to the required currency.

The inclusion of RMB currency will also create a better UX and user experience as buyers will be using an interface similar to their credit card.

The addition of the RMB currency to OffGamers’ credit card payment system means that OffGamers now supports up to 18 currencies worldwide.

About OffGamers
Making waves in the video game industry since 2004, OffGamers has been the go-to place for video game top-ups for more than a decade. Featuring a multitude of products, OffGamers has attracted millions of users worldwide and is available across multiple regions.

