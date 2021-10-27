Multiplex Assays Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028
Increasing research & development activities, growing implementation of precision medicine, & surging preference for multiplex assays over conventional assaysNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global multiplex assays market size is expected to reach USD 4.91 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing prevalence of cancer, Alzheimer's, and other chronic diseases, rising adoption of personalized medicines, and increasing implementation of multiplex assays are some key factors boosting global market revenue growth.
Multiple assays are a type of immunoassays that help in quantifying multiple analytes in a single reaction cycle. These are derived from ELISA and are more preferred over singleplex ELISA as they are highly efficient, have greater throughput, and are time-efficient due to ability or enable analysis of multiple samples in a single run.
Global market growth is gaining traction due to technological developments in these assays, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing government funding for research. Moreover, factors, such as investments by key players to develop new and improved products and increasing adoption of personalized medicine are factors augmenting market revenue growth.
A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Multiplex Assays market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Multiplex Assays market.
Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:
Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biomérieux, Bühlmann Laboratories, Sekisui Medical, and Randox Laboratories are some of the leading companies operating in the global multiplex assays market.
Some key highlights in the report:
• In context to end use, the hospital segment accounted for largest market share in 2020 and is expected to account for fastest CAGR during the period owing to high rate of diagnostic testing in hospitals, availability of well-trained staff round the clock, and quick accessibility as compared to reference laboratories.
• On the basis of type, the protein-based assays segment revenue is projected to expand at fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising adoption of these assays in research-based projects.
• The market in Europe is expected to account for significant revenue share between 2021 and 2028 due to growing geriatric population, increasing chronic disorders, rapidly increasing clinical trials, and beneficial government initiatives to promote multiplex assays in the region.
• The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register fastest revenue CAGR of 8.5% throughout the forecast period owing to various factors such as increasing geriatric patient pool, growing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease and cataract, and high revenue contribution from India and China.
• Latin America market revenue is expected to expand at a steady rate due to low penetration of multiplex assay technology and strict government policies in countries in the region.
For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global multiplex assays market based on product & services, type, class of drugs, technology, application, end use, and region:
Key Regions Covered in the Report:
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Market Overview:
The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.
