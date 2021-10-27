Agricultural Films Market Research Report 2021-26 : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

Agricultural Films Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Agricultural Films Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," provide the global agricultural films market size reached a value of US$ 10.5 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

Agricultural Films Market Industry Definition and Application:

Agricultural films assist in enhancing crop quality, ensuring optimal utilization of the harvest, and protecting soil from adverse weather conditions. These films also aid in preventing evapotranspiration, suppressing weed growth and maintaining internal temperature. As a result, they find extensive application in greenhouses, tunnels, plastic reservoirs, mulching, silage, and irrigation systems across the globe.

Global Agricultural Films Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, there is a considerable increase in the demand for agro-based products around the world. This, in confluence with the growing global population and depletingarable land,represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Besides this, leading manufacturers are utilizing compostable and bio-based raw materials for the manufacturing of environment-friendly agricultural films. This, along withthe rising adoption of horticulture practices worldwide, is strengthening the market growth. Other significant factors, including increasing concerns about environmental risks and the development of innovative product variants, such as bags for grain storage, are projected to stimulate the growth of the market.

Agricultural Films Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Low-Density Polyethylene

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene

High-Density Polyethylene

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Others

Breakup by Application:

Greenhouse

Silage

Mulching

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the Major Agricultural Films Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

Ab Rani Plast Oy, Armando Alvarez S.A., BASF SE, Berry Global Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Novamont S.p.A., RKW Hyplast, The Dow Chemical Company and Trioplast Industrier AB.

