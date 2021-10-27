Alzheimer’s Disease Market Alzheimer’s Disease Market - Roots Analysis Alzheimer’s Disease Market by Roots Analysis Roots Analysis logo

Alzheimer’s disease market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of over 13%, till 2030, claims Roots Analysis

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent approval of Aduhelm™, an amyloid beta-directed antibody has led to players seeking approval for similar therapies; various interventions are being evaluated for the treatment / management of the inherently complex neurodegenerative disease

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Alzheimer's Disease Market (2nd Edition), 2021-2031” report to its list of offerings.

Limited treatment options and unmet needs are the key drivers of research activity in this domain. Several industry and non-industry players are presently engaged in developing various types of disease modifying interventions and drug / therapy candidates that offer symptomatic relief. Moreover, multiple venture capital firms and other strategic investors have been supporting the research related initiatives of various start-ups. Driven by a rich development pipeline and the efforts of various stakeholders, the market is anticipated to grow at a significant pace in the coming future.

To order this 150+ page report, which features 90+ figures, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/alzheimers-disease-market/247.html

Key Market Insights

More than 240 drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and associated symptoms are currently being investigated

Over 90% of the therapies are being evaluated across preclinical and clinical stages, either as monotherapies or in combination with other products. Majority of the drugs (60%) are designed for oral administration.

190,000+ patients have been enrolled in over 2,000 clinical trials, worldwide

Clinical research activity, in terms of number of trials registered, is reported to have increased at a CAGR of around 40% in the last five years. Of the total number of trials, close to 65% have already been completed, while 25% are active and still recruiting patients.

Close to 20,000 articles focused on Alzheimer’s disease and related symptoms have been published since 2017

Several industry and non-industry players engaged in this domain are undertaking numerous initiatives to identify and develop novel therapies for this neurodegenerative condition. Majority (81%) of the articles published by authors affiliated to deemed universities are focused on studying the disease pathology.

Several partnerships were established in this domain, during the period 2017-2021

Maximum number of partnerships were observed to be inked in 2018, indicating a recent rise in the interest of various players engaged in this domain. Majority of the deals were reported to be research and development agreements, representing over 34% of the total number of instances.

Over USD 4 billion has been invested by both private and public investors, since 2013

Of the total, close to USD 2 billion was raised through venture capital financing, representing over 40% of the overall share. On the other hand, 25 instances of debt financing were also reported, wherein players collectively received more than USD 300 million.

North America and Europe anticipated to capture over 90% of market share by 2030

Growth in this domain is anticipated to be primarily driven by encouraging clinical trial results and the growing demand for various therapeutic modalities. It is worth mentioning that disease modifying treatment market is projected to hold over 57% of the total market share by 2030.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/alzheimers-disease-market/247.html

Key Questions Answered

 Who are the leading industry players involved in the Alzheimer’s disease industry?

 Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials on therapies for Alzheimer’s disease?

 Which are the leading funding organizations providing grants in the Alzheimer’s disease industry?

 Which partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders in the Alzheimer’s disease industry?

 How is the current and future market opportunity, related to Alzheimer’s disease, likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the Alzheimer’s disease market has been analyzed across the following segments:

 Type of Treatment

 Symptomatic Treatment

 Disease Modifying Treatment

 Type of Symptomatic Indications

 Dementia

 Insomnia

 Other Psychological Symptoms

 Key Geographical Regions

 North America

 Europe

 Asia-Pacific and RoW’

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholder(s), who were very optimistic concerning the adoption of display library technologies. The report includes detailed transcripts of the discussions held with the following industry experts:

 Kenneth Moch (President and Chief Executive Officer, Cognition Therapeutics)

 Mathias Schmidt (Chief Executive Officer, ArmaGen)

 Ram Bhatt (Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder, ICB International)



The research also includes detailed profiles of the companies (listed below) engaged in developing therapies for Alzheimer’s disease; each profile features an overview of the developer, details related to its financials (if available), product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

 AbbVie

 AC Immune

 Actinogen Medical

 Allergan (now part of AbbVie)

 Biogen

 Eisai

 Eli Lilly and Company

 GlaxoSmithKline

 Grifols

 Neurim Pharmaceuticals

 Novartis

 Novo Nordisk

 Roche

 Takeda Pharmaceutical

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/alzheimers-disease-market/247.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

1. Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, 2021-2031

2. Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market, 2021-2030

3. HER2 Targeting Therapies Market, 2021-2030

Contact:

Ben Johnson

+1 (415) 800 3415

Ben.johnson@rootsanalysis.com



