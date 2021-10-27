Sun Health Center Now Offering Neurorehab Services for Addiction Treatment

One of the nation’s best is providing outpatient services in brain optimization, and recovery is offering a unique service to help with addiction.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with the Sun Health Center today announced that it is now offering neurorehab services for addiction treatment.

Alan Parana, Marketing and Design representative, and spokesperson for the Sun Health Center explained that the disease of addiction is characterized by brain dysregulation and other negative neurological effects of substance abuse.

Correcting these impairments and imbalances in the aftermath of alcohol, prescription drugs or other substances, Parana stressed, can help speed the brain’s recovery and provide deeper, more comprehensive healing and quality of life.

“Neurotherapy is a non-invasive tool using cutting-edge technologies that we, among a small number of providers nationwide, offer to anyone serious about addiction recovery,” Parana revealed before adding, “The neurotherapies that we use to help patients recover from drugs and alcohol more comfortably, more quickly, and more comprehensively.”

When a person has more relief and comfort during drug addiction withdrawal symptoms, Parana noted that they’re more likely to stay in treatment and not relapse; and, when they can start feeling better from the inside out and in a quicker period of time, the prospects of a successful, long-term recovery are, of course, better.

The Sun Health Center’s therapists are licensed and trained in evidence-based interventions for anxiety, depression, addiction, and other mental health disorders. Evidence-based therapies are those that research has shown to be therapeutically effective, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), which has proven not only easily adaptable for remote settings but also highly effective at treating anxiety, depression, and other conditions.

Regarding how patients rate the Sun Health Center, one patient identified as Dave highly recommends the company.

“When my doctor first recommended Neuro Therapy, I was skeptical,” he recalled. “I thought it sounded kind of new aged and hokey, but I also needed help for my symptoms. I was feeling panicky all the time, and my mind was racing so much I couldn’t sleep a wink. I even started wondering whether I needed to go back to using again. A couple of sessions later, I felt the difference. It was subtle at first, but after more sessions, I started feeling more relaxed and could sleep again.”

For more information, please visit sunhealthcenter.com/about-us and https://sunhealthcenter.com/blog/.

About Sun Health Center

Sun Health Centers, headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, is an outpatient provider of specialized services in brain optimization and recovery. Our nationally renowned neuro, medical and clinical professionals treat men and women from around the country (ages 18 and up) who come to us for help with a wide range of needs in the areas of peak performance and recovery from traumatic injury, addiction, and mental health conditions.

