DOT News Release: Three left lanes closed on the westbound H-1 freeway from Kaahumanu street to the H-2 freeway, for pavement marking work

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public that three left lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaahumanu Street overpass and the H-1/H-2 Split from 9 p.m. on Saturday night, Oct. 30, 2021, through 10:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, Oct. 31, 2021. Roadwork will improve safety through installation of reflective markers to supplement lane striping.

During closure hours, three right lanes will be open to motorists wanting to travel westbound on the H-1 Freeway.

Message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure. Police will be on site to help with safety procedures and traffic control. First Responders and TheBus have been notified and will be allowed through. Roadwork is weather permitting.

