Announcing the opening of Care Counseling Center in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care Counseling Center will have its grand opening on 1 West Cliff Street in Somerville. The grand opening is slated to be held on November 9th at 6pm, with special guests State Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez and Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker. Reception to follow at Tangos in Downtown Somerville.

The Care Counseling Center strives to help families and individuals achieve their goals with professional guidance and support through services such as: Intensive in-home counseling, behavioral services, immigration services, family and individual services, social services, parenting and group services for children and adolescents. The Care Counseling Center works via PerformCare to provide free in-home counseling services to families in need.

The grand opening is orchestrated by Dr. Maria Rodriguez. Dr. Maria is an accomplished mental health professional who is passionate about supporting wellbeing, keeping families together, and helping individuals be their best. She has a long resume of academic credentials including 18 years as a college professor in the field of psychology and 20 plus years helping families heal. She is the founder of Care Counseling Center.