Spruce Now Offering Permanent Hair Reduction Treatment at its Salt Lake City Spa

An industry leader in aesthetics services in Salt Lake City has expanded its services.

HOLLADAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Spruce announced today that it is now offering permanent hair reduction treatment at its Salt Lake City Spa.

"We invite you to take advantage of our permanent hair reduction treatment to achieve the smooth skin you've been wanting," said Lauren Lightfield, co-founder and owner of Spruce, which recently opened a brand new, luxurious location in Holladay, Utah. "Our permanent hair reduction treatment removes unwanted hair, it's a non-surgical procedure with no downtime, and it empowers you with quick and effective treatments."

Spruce, a luxurious MedSpa specializing in aesthetics, according to Lightfield, invested in top-of-the-line equipment to provide hydrafacials and laser services (BBL laser).

Lightfield noted that unwanted hair is never a pleasant experience and explained that while self-removal is possible, it's time-consuming, uncomfortable, and requires constant upkeep.

"The good news for you today is that this doesn't have to be the case anymore, as you now can get permanent hair reduction in our beautiful and comfortable aesthetics bar," Lightfield said before adding, "With the BBL (Broadband Light) technology of the Sciton mJoule, permanent hair reduction minimizes the time spent shaving, waxing, and just generally removing unwanted hair growth."

BBL, according to Lightfield, harnesses the precision technology of IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) to emit short pulses that raise the temperature of hair follicles in the skin for optimal removal conditions. Approved for use on many skin types, Lightfield revealed that the hair removal procedure also features a cooling sapphire plate that helps to cool the skin while the short IPL bursts work their magic.

"After your treatment, you'll notice that your areas of unwanted hair growth will begin to diminish, requiring less care and maintenance," Lightfield said. "With a scheduled series of appointments, the results will continue to grow to permanently minimize and reduce these undesired hairs."

Lightfield stressed that with convenience and permanent reduction, IPL permanent hair reduction is an ideal fit for a busy schedule.

"Minimizing unwanted hair has never been this easy, and with professional guidance from a medical expert from consult to result, you're sure to be satisfied with the way your skin looks and feels," Lightfield said. "The trained medical personnel at Spruce are professionals with best-in-class experience to produce the exact results you seek with this innovative technology at our posh aesthetics + infusion bar. Here, your comfort is our top priority when you schedule your consultation and treatment."

Spruce, Lightfield noted, offers a full range of aesthetics and infusion services to help individuals achieve the look and confidence they deserve. The company's offerings include Botox, Dermal Fillers, Microneedling with PRP, Hair Restoration and IPL Laser treatments, and IV therapies, as well as an innovative line of skincare products: ZO® Skin Health.

For more information, please visit sprucespa.com/about-us and https://sprucespa.com/blog/.

###

About Spruce

Spruce is Salt Lake City’s premier aesthetics + infusion bar. For a refreshed and revitalized take on your natural beauty and energy, look no further. Our staff of best-in-class aestheticians, nurses, and medical professionals specialize in making you look and feel young and vibrant. Our spa-like aesthetics and IV therapy lounge bring the best parts of beauty and health together to maintain and brighten your glow. With a wide variety of cutting-edge treatments and technologies, you can rest assured you’re in the best care for your pampered wellness routine and regimen.

Contact Details:

2006 E 3900 S

Suite 1

Holladay, UT 84124

United States