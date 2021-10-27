CyberGuard360 Partners with Zomentum to Help Partners Accelerate and Increase Sales
CyberGuard360, a channel-only cybersecurity firm has partnered with Zomentum, a sales acceleration platform to streamline the sales process and accelerate salesWILTON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Alper is someone who believes that “a rising tide raises all ships.” And he applies that philosophy as he looks for solutions where others see problems.
A career path that led him from being a teacher to the owner of two IT and security related firms (Absolute Logic and CyberGuard360) has taught him the value of relationships, to see working relationship as accelerators to overcoming competitive roadblocks and barriers to entry, and to focus on building those relationships with a goal that everyone does better when they work together. And now he’s employing his strategy with other companies, some even competitors, to help his Partners (that’s what he calls his customers) grow and flourish.
It’s what led him to develop and launch the “CyberGuard360 Building Better Businesses Program.”
In his company CyberGuard360 (http://cyberguard360.com), which develops and markets a solution set of cybersecurity products and platforms to detect and mitigate threats from cyber-attacks, which are marketed to Managed Services and IT Services Providers, he observes that the MSP vendor space is siloed, overcrowded, and shouting over each other to sign up more MSPs; causing confusion for MSPs and leaving them unsure which ones to choose or where to start as they build their “stack.” “Think about it. MSPs want a toolset that is cost-effective, will protect them and their clients, and will help them grow and make more money.” He continued, “The problem is that the vendor community, my community, is focused on growing their business, oft times only considering the MSPs business after the fact.”
Noting that this approach hurts the broader community, he says, “I believe we (the MSP vendors) can considerably expand our business by helping the MSPs expand their businesses, and do so much faster than if we just focused on signing up the next MSP. It’s a win-win for everyone; the MSP and the vendors.”
This is what led Al to develop the “CyberGuard360 Building Better Businesses Program.” One of the overriding objectives of the program is to help MSPs grow their business, increasing revenue and profits as they do that. Lowering the volume from vendors promoting their wares, and partnering with vendors who collaborate with one another allows the MSP to focus on their business. More importantly, if our collaboration helps those MSPs grow their business then they do more business with us.”
He continued, “After all, we, as vendors should want our MSP partners to grow and be more successful. We want them to close more business, make more money, increase their profitability. The more successful they become, the more successful we become. A rising tide raises all ships!”
One of the very first collaborations is with Zomentum (https://www.zomentum.com/ ), a sales acceleration platform built exclusively for the Channel. “We’ve launched this program to help our Partners grow. By definition that means more sales. What better way to generate more sales than with a Sales Acceleration Platform!”
“Kudos to CyberGuard360 in taking a holistic approach with its Building Better Businesses Program,” says Zomentum CEO Shruti Ghatge, “MSPs’ sustained growth requires solid solutions like CyberGuard360 and strong business fundamentals, including building a consistent sales process and pipeline.”
“We’re working with Zomentum because they have a sharp focus on helping MSPs grow and drive sales. More importantly," Alper said "the Zomentum platform perfectly complements ours in their approach to helping the MSPs identify opportunities that other platforms either don’t see or ignore.”
About CyberGuard360
CyberGuard360 is a cybersecurity company that designs and builds cybersecurity products and services to enable enterprise IT departments and channel partners who are charged with protecting the companies they serve from the cyber threat landscape. Founder/CEO Al Alper launched this separate company to address a need he has seen in the market – for a strong cyber security protection suite of technology and services that can be managed within a single-pane-of-glass; obviating the need to use 5 or more systems to protect an enterprise. The company was also designated as a Champion of National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2021 and has expansive experience with and knowledge of cyber regulations such as California’s Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), New York State’s Department of Financial Services’ cyber security regulations (23 NYCRR 500), New York’s Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security (SHIELD) Act, amongst others. CyberGuard360 maintains offices in Wilton, CT and White Plains, NY, as well as other satellite locations throughout the region. For additional information, call 844-315-9882 or contact via the web at https://cyberguard360.com.
About Zomentum
Founded in 2018, Zomentum delivers the world's first IT sales acceleration platform for the Channel, including IT solutions providers, value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs). Zomentum removes complexity from the IT sales process by replacing numerous tools with one modern platform that aligns with the Channel's customer lifecycle — Assess, Design, Convert, Automate, Analyze and Expand. Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end approach enables IT solutions providers to visualize their lead flows and convert opportunities more quickly and cost-effectively. Thousands of partners across America, Europe and Australia trust Zomentum to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The platform fuels IT sales revenue of $100 million a year and counting. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. Learn more at www.zomentum.com
Al Alper
CyberGuard360
+1 907-202-0227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn