Global Smart Lighting Market Size is Expected to Reach $38.68 Billion by 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Smart Lighting Market by Offering (Hardware and Software), Connectivity Technology (Bluetooth, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, and DALI), Lighting Technology (LED, Halogen, Incandescent, Fluorescent, and CFL), and Industry Vertical (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026," projects that the global smart lighting market size is estimated to reach $38.68 billion by 2026.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Smart Lighting Market which includes dynamic growth factors, constraints, challenges, and opportunities along with a study of prime 10 market players and top investment pockets. Moreover, the report offers a study of recent market strategies done by market players to aid new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to formulate profitable business strategies.

The study provides a comprehensive study of several strategies adopted by market players to maintain their market position. The SMART LIGHTING MARKET report highlights the qualitative and quantitative analysis of historic and forecast periods coupled with insights on recent market developments and business strategies. In addition, the study provides a detailed summary, ongoing market trends, and future estimations to aid new market entrants devise profitable business strategies. The report includes an overview of the market along with a SWOT analysis of major market players and Porter’s Five analysis to understand their market presence.

Major segmentation:

The report includes segmentation of the Smart Lighting Market based on type, application, end users, and geography. The report offers a detailed study on each segment that makes it beneficial to stakeholders and market players to gain a competitive understanding.

The market is analyzed based on geographical penetration along with a study of market performance in each region such as across several regions such as North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

The Smart Lighting Market report offers an overview of the market, SWOT analysis of the major market players along with financial analysis, business overview, and portfolio analysis of services and products. In addition, the study includes the latest market developments such as joint ventures, market expansion, product launches for stakeholders to understand the long-term profitability of the market.

The global Smart Lighting Market report includes the upstream raw materials, downstream customer surveys, marketing channels, and industry development trends to offer comprehensive information regarding major manufacturing equipment suppliers, raw materials suppliers, major distributors, and major customers.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Smart Lighting Market has been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The government restrictions and guidelines issued by World Health Organization (WHO) have temporarily suspended the manufacturing facilities. In addition, the prolonged lockdown across several countries led to disruption of the supply chain and increased the raw material prices.

Major market players

The report includes an in-depth analysis of top market players in the Smart Lighting Market such as Acuity Brands, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cree, Inc., Eaton, Deco Lighting, Inc., Dialight, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Syska.

The competitive analysis of these companies provides a comprehensive business overview, portfolio analysis of services and products. These companies have adopted various strategies such as partnership, new product launches, joint ventures, collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain a foothold in the market and help stakeholders understand the market.

