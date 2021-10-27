Develop rhythms and rituals, hybrid leadership capabilities and inclusive practices to thrive in the New Future of Work

On the Leading Edge of Hybrid: Lessons from the Australian Experience WFH Days Desired Per Week, Australia (n=1,581) Locations where Activities are Best Supported, Australia (n=1073)

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 27, 2021 -- • The integrated consultancy firm surveyed 1,500 knowledge workers in Australia and found that over 80% prefer to work from home at least two days a week• While there is no one-size-fits-all solution, strategies on hybrid ways of working makes more sense if viewed through the lens of activities• "Choice Centric" approaches to hybrid work strategies will provide longer-term adaptability and successIntegrated consultancy firm and founders of Activity Based Working, Veldhoen + Company, has launched its latest white paper On the Leading Edge of Hybrid: Lessons from the Australian Experience . The consultancy surveyed over 1,500 knowledge workers across public and private sectors in Australia from April 2020 to June 2021. The report draws upon insights from these responses, along with Veldhoen + Company’s experiences partnering with organisations to adapt to recent disruption and develop post-pandemic workplace strategies.Mr Martijn Joosten, Managing Partner for Australia and New Zealand at Veldhoen + Company shared, “Australia has undergone a unique workstyle experiment in the past 18 months with workers expecting a greater level of choice and autonomy at work today. We have spent the past three decades partnering with clients to create a better world of work and found that organisations that provide employees with options and empower them to make informed decisions on when, where and with whom to do their work tend to create a thriving workforce with a growth mindset. They are also engaged, productive and resilient to disruption at work."Activities as the Language of HybridThe experience for knowledge workers throughout the pandemic had changed over time. While the initial period of remote working was not as disruptive as anticipated, sentiments changed as the pandemic progressed. Workers struggled with longer hours, maintaining work-life balance, ‘Zoom Fatigue’ to increased feelings of loneliness. Despite the challenges, 80% of those surveyed prefer to work from home at least two days a week.Hybrid work models look set to take root and become the new normal in the future of work. At Veldhoen + Company, we find that conceptualising and strategising about hybrid ways of working make more sense if viewed through the lens of activities, even for organisations that do not have a workplace strategy based on the activity-based working principles. As organisations in Australia and around the world adopt distributed ways of working, the office ceases to be the central place of work. It is time to redefine the purpose of the office and identify which are the activities best supported remotely and the office.Our survey results indicated that a very strong preference among respondents for Focus Work to be carried out at home (71%). Perhaps unsurprisingly, the top three activities where the office is the preferred setting are Create, Socialise and Dialogue. They are characterised by collaboration and interaction and are better suited to open-ended, exploratory interactions. They may also rely on happenstance and serendipitous encounters. As the proportion of collaborative activities increase in the office, the purpose of the office will also evolve.Invest in Developing Rhythms and Rituals, Leadership Capabilities and Inclusive Meeting Practices to Thrive in the Future of WorkOn an organisational level, to understand the rhythms and rituals of an organisation is to understand the culture of the organisation. If rhythms reflect how employees are in sync with each other to get things done, then rituals reflect how employees come together. Companies that invest in developing and refining their rhythm and rituals can engage their employees better, and keep them connected to the organisational vision even as they work in increasingly remote and hybrid ways.In the future of work, ways of working will become increasingly asynchronous and time and place independent. A line-of-sight approach may no longer be an option. Organisations should develop strong leadership practices of building trust, creating clarity and focusing on outcomes. These will empower team members to make timely decisions, and leaders can focus on other priorities instead of micromanaging reports.The rhythms and rituals, along with leadership practices will carry through to establishing hybrid meeting standards. Since the pandemic, workers are attending more meetings virtually. Herein lies the opportunity for organisations to approach new habits and norms to ensure hybrid meetings are inclusive, participatory and productive. This requires us to be more intentional in why we meet and how we meet. For hybrid meetings can be more productive and effective, we also need to avoid power dynamics and prevent exclusionary practices from taking hold and become normalised in organisational culture.Gain insights into thriving in the new future of work. The full white paper, On the Leading Edge of Hybrid: Lessons from the Australian Experience, is available for download now.

