The Exodus Road Highlights Complexities of Human Trafficking With New TraffickWatch Academy: U.S.
Exodus Road launches free online training academy to further the fight against human sex traffickingCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Exodus Road is taking its fight to end human trafficking to new heights with TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., which launched last month and offers real-world insights into how to recognize and how to stop human trafficking.
With over 10 years of experience in the fight to stop child trafficking, Exodus Road co-founders Matt and Laura Parker were excited to further expand outreach efforts to ensure more people can help human trafficking prevention in their everyday lives. Human trafficking rescue organizations must focus on local communities, as many trafficking crimes happen in plain sight. The more people who know about these devastating crimes, the stronger the campaign to end child trafficking.
Not only is the new TraffickWatch Academy: U.S. designed to be free and easily accessible, but it also digs deep, highlighting the vast complexities of human trafficking in the 21st century as traffickers use sophisticated methods and technology to lure unsuspecting victims.
“Justice is in the hands of the ordinary" is a statement Exodus Road stands by, especially with TraffickWatch Academy: U.S. This online platform delivers detailed counter-trafficking resources to help police, schools, and communities look for signs of trafficking and understand what to do if they notice suspicious activity.
Exodus Road wanted to make it easy for people to educate themselves on human trafficking through a digital certification program. Those who become TraffickWatch Certified have passed two 20-minute modules featuring global stories, facts, and action steps that highlight the history of labor and sex trafficking, what these crimes look like in modern-day America and around the globe, and what signs to watch out for.
One of the most important goals for anti human trafficking organizations like Exodus Road is diving deeper into this complex crime and practical responses, making sure people are not only aware, but also trained on how to prevent and report human trafficking in their communities.
By teaching people about the warning signs that someone may be trafficked, testing knowledge through quizzes, and providing follow-up resources, the TraffickWatch Academy: U.S. is educating and engaging local communities to get involved in the fight to end sex trafficking.
About The Exodus Road
As one of the leading nonprofit organizations that fight human trafficking, The Exodus Road is partnering with law enforcement to fight human trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable, and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. The global nonprofit was founded in 2012 and since then has helped police rescue more than 1,500 survivors and arrest over 800 offenders.
For more information on how to prevent human trafficking and how the TraffickWatch Academy: U.S. is shining a light on the devastating impacts of human trafficking and what to do about it, visit the official website at https://theexodusroad.com/.
