Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3900 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 8, 2021, in the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 3:23 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, inside of an establishment, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 33 year-old Lester Mangum, of Southwest, DC.

 

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 20 year old Kavell Miller, of Southwest, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

