Persons of Interest Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1400 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, October 11, 2021, in the 1400 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:00 am, the suspect approached the victim from behind at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victims’ property then fled the scene.

Persons of interest were captured by surveillance cameras, using the victim’s credit cards, and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/X2vkUezFUn0

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###