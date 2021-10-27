Vinson Art + Hagan Arts Present "TIME FRAMES" During Atlanta Celebrates Photography ACPfest 2021
Opening Saturday and featuring work by Jim Alexander and Carlos YorkATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hagan Arts & VINSONart are delighted to present TIME FRAMES, featuring Atlanta artist photographers Jim Alexander & Carlos York. Presented as part of Atlanta Celebrates Photography, the show opens with an all-day reception on Saturday, October 30 from 11am - 8pm and continues through December 4, 2021. Gallery hours are Thursday - Saturday from 11am - 5pm + by appointment.
Jim Alexander is an American documentary photographer, photojournalist, activist, and teacher who is best known for being a "Participant Observer" and his photographs of human rights and black culture. In 1995, he was the first artist selected in the annual "Master Artist" program conducted by the City of Atlanta Office of Cultural Affairs. He would later be inducted into The HistoryMakers in 2006. He has photographed presidents, kings, professional athletes, movie stars, all kinds of Jazz musicians, and countless other subjects, places and things.
Carlos York has a focus on street photograph and finding magic in the everyday: “My style of street and documentary photography is about capturing the emotion or the essence of whatever it is I’m engaged in with my camera. Most people’s first memories of photography is bombarded with images of poverty or old buildings and such. When people look at my work, I want them to experience a range of ideas and emotions.” This is his first exhibit.
About the Waddi: The WADDI is an art gallery in the heart of Inman Park, opened in the summer of 2021 (after an 15 month pandemic delay). Our spacious, 2,600 square foot gallery has 14 foot high ceilings with skylights filling the main room with natural light. A large, paved courtyard offers ample space for outdoor sculptures & special events. The WADDI previously housed the studios of Atlanta artists Fahamu Pecou & Eben Dunn.
About Vinson Art: VINSONart is family-owned partnership founded by Shawn Vinson & Ruth Franklin in 1994.
We show original artwork by local & internationally recognized contemporary artists at two metro-Atlanta galleries: The WADDI in the historic Inman Park neighborhood & DIFFERENT TRAINS GALLERY in downtown Decatur.
About Hagan Arts: A nonprofit art and culture philanthropy affiliated with the Hagan Family Foundation. Hagan Arts supports American and British art through education, public exhibits and fine art productions. Hagan Arts was founded by Chadwick Hagan. www.haganarts.com
