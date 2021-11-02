"Care Management as a Community” Advances With HealthHive and PointClickCare Integration and Partnership

Leveraging your informal care team to help manage your care.

Enable any member of the formal & informal care team to access the information and resources they need to efficiently participate in the care process.

We knew that the transition from senior living and rehabilitation facilities to home was a major pain point for the patient and family.” — Stephen Farber

SHORT HILLS, NJ, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthHive, PBC, a platform designed to bring together care management for older adults, announced that it has become a partner of PointClickCare, the leading cloud-based software platform for the senior care continuum. HealthHive's newly created bi-directional integration with PointClickCare, and fully automated workflow, will further its goal of centralizing the care community around the individual.

“When HealthHive began to pursue its mission of empowering older adults, as well as their formal and informal caregivers, to effectively take control of managing their health and wellness, we knew that the transition from senior living and rehabilitation facilities to home was a major pain point for the patient and family. Our partnership with PointClickCare now enables facilities to provide simple and clear post-discharge management allowing the patient and their community of caregivers to more effectively manage their care,” says Stephen Farber, CEO, HealthHive, PBC.

HealthHive provides an integrated solution to address the care management needs -- including data, information, resources, and communication-- of the individual, their formal & informal care team, and a broad range of healthcare providers. The Hive tells the patient's story and enables any member of the care team to access the information and resources they need to efficiently participate in the care process and respect the personal preferences of the patient.

Additional information regarding the HealthHive integration can be found on the PointClickCare Marketplace where you can learn how HealthHive can be quickly deployed and work seamlessly with providers' existing PointClickCare workflows.

About HealthHive

HealthHive was founded by a passionate and experienced health tech team that had personal experiences in the care management of their older family members. They were consistently confronted with the question of “how can this be so hard?” After encountering endless challenges with regards to coordinating communication, accessing clinical data from a range of providers, and allowing a range of parties to engage in truly coordinated care, they set out to allow the individual to create their integrated care management community.