Video: A Conversation with Chief Justice of California Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye
Like virtually every other public institution, California’s judicial branch had to adapt quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic. For Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, there was no question but that the courts had to remain open: “Justice cannot close,” she said. The only question was how best to proceed. In a conversation that ranged from diversity in the courts to criminal justice reforms to funding for the judicial branch, the pandemic was front and center.