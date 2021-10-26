Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson thank state Rep. Francis Gibson for his service

October 26, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 26, 2021) — Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson issued the following statement regarding the resignation of House Majority Leader Francis Gibson:

“For the past 17 years, Rep. Gibson has brought leadership and focus to our state. We’re grateful for the countless hours of service he’s given and the thoughtful approach he’s brought to solving some of the toughest problems facing Utah. We will miss him, but sincerely wish him all the best.”

###