October 26 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Alerts Colorado Businesses of Misleading Filing Solicitations

Denver, October 26, 2021 - In response to reports of third parties sending deceptive and misleading solicitations to Colorado businesses, the Colorado Secretary of State’s office is alerting business owners about potentially misleading notices requesting an extra fee from a third party to file business documents. The Colorado Secretary of State maintains an easy-to-use online filing system for businesses. Use of a third party to complete filings is not required.

“The Colorado Secretary of State’s office takes pride in having an easy-to-use and affordable business filing system, which is why we are alerting business owners about confusing, unnecessary solicitations,” said Secretary Griswold. “Small businesses owners do not need to use a third party nor pay unnecessary fees to file business reports with our office.”

The latest versions of these solicitations ask businesses to pay a fee of $65 to file their yearly periodic report with the Secretary of State’s office. Businesses can file their yearly reports themselves online at the Secretary of State’s website for only $10. Colorado continues to be one of the lowest business filing fee states in the nation.

Other misleading solicitations may:

Appear similar to a government form.

Cite specific Colorado statutes.

Contain your business entity’s actual business ID number and date of formation, as reflected in the Secretary of State’s business records.

Contain a “Customer ID Number” that does not match a number given to you by a State or Federal Agency.

Contain a warning to make sure that the form’s instructions are followed exactly when completing the form.

Require a fee.

Contain a due date for your response.

Offer to file a “Statement Curing Delinquency” or “Periodic Report”.

Please be advised that the Colorado Secretary of State’s office does not send these solicitations. The Secretary of State’s office does not mail out business filing forms. Compliance with these notices is not required.

All business filings are filed online on our website. Business owners can find instructions to easily and directly file business forms on the Secretary of State’s website under the Business Organizations heading.

In order to receive advance notice of when Periodic Reports, Trade Name renewals, or Trademark renewals are due, business owners can sign up online for free email and text notifications. Additionally, business owners can visit coloradosos.gov to verify their business status, file a form or obtain a free certification. The Secretary of State posts alerts and notices about misleading filings here: https://www.coloradosos.gov/pubs/business/alert_notices.html.