Join NASCAR Xfinity race car drive Natalie Decker in the Pit at Our Motorsports for a Camaro Zombie Wrap Reveal

The theatrical one-sheet of The Manson Bros. Midnight Zombie Massacre Natalie Decker in front of her car

Just in time for Halloween, be the first to see Natalie's Zombie-movie-themed car wrap of her #23 Chevy Camaro with The Manson Bros. Midnight Zombie Massacre!

STATESVILLE, NC, US, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RSVP by Oct. 27 - 3 PM ET for PIT ACCESS ACCREDITATION

Join Natalie Decker on the track at OUR MOTORSPORTS

WHO:

Rising NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Natalie Decker

Supports the Filmmakers of The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre with a Special Halloween Treat as She Wraps Her Racecar in Film-Themed Imagery and Fright alongside producers and co-stars Mike Carey, Chris Margetis and producer Mike Hagerty.

WHAT:

The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre, directed by Max Martini (Pacific Rim) and starring Randy Couture (The Expendables), DB Sweeney (The Cutting Edge), Adrian Pasdar (Near Dark), and Bas Rutten (Sinners and Saints), is available on-demand, on iTunes, & Amazon just in time for the scariest month of the year. The original film was written by former professional wrestlers Mike Carey and Chris Margetis who also play the notorious Manson Brothers.

WHEN:

Thursday October 28, 2021 || MEDIA ARRIVALS: 12:30PM || INTERVIEWS BEGIN AT 1PM

WHERE:

OUR MOTORSPORTS

330 WEST AVIATION DRIVE

STATESVILLE, NC 29677

WHAT ELSE:

With more and more women breaking barriers in male dominated sports including wrestling, race car driving and football, the filmmakers are proud to support and celebrate women who are shattering ceilings - and perceptions. Rising star NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Natalie Decker is one of those trailblazers. Decker will be supporting the release of the film by wrapping the hood of number 23, her official racecar in film-themed attire.



ABOUT THE FILM:

The film tells the story of wrestling tag team, The Manson Brothers, now in their twilight years, who are relegated to smaller promotions and agree to a midnight cage match on Halloween. What they don’t know is the contest involves being trapped in the arena swarming with infected wrestlers and fans that are changing into blood thirsty zombies. Armed only with their wrestling skills and enchanted lucha libre masks, they must fight for their lives and ensure the virus is contained to prevent an all-out zombie massacre.

The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre, is directed and produced by Max Martini and produced by Michael Hagerty. It is written by Mike Carey and Chris Margetis with Kim Carey co-executive producer, Mike Carey, Tanya Hill, Todd DiBenedetto

and Chris Margetis serve as executive producers. The film is distributed by Gravitas Ventures and a sequel, The Manson Brothers Satanic Vampire Death Match is already in the works.

For more information about the film please visit https://mansonbrothers.com.

ABOUT NATALIE DECKER

Natalie Marie Decker is an American professional stock car racing driver who competes part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the No. 23 Chevrolet Camaro for Our Motorsports. She has also competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series in the past. For more information, please visit www.nataliedeckerinc.com