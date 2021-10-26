Pelt Preparation demonstration day to be hosted by the Intermountain Fur Harvesters in the Panhandle on Nov. 13

Whether you are a seasoned trapper looking to improve your pelt preparation skills, a hunter looking to properly care for a hide, or someone with no hunting and trapping experience, you are invited to attend a Pelt Preparation demonstration day on Nov. 13.

The details

The event is being hosted by the Intermountain Fur Harvesters at the Farragut Shooting Range Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants will learn how to skin, flesh and dry furbearer pelts from experienced trappers. You won’t be learning from listening to presentations and watching videos while at the event; instead, you’ll watch live demonstrations by experienced trappers!

Do you have your own fur but are unsure how to prepare it? Great! Bring it with you to get help with proper preparation and care for the purposes of sale or tanning.

If you are an experienced trapper, please consider attending to share tips and tricks you’ve learned over the years. There’s no better way to continue the trapping legacy than to teach others and share what you’ve learned.

There is no formal registration required for the event, but folks planning to attend are encouraged to indicate so on the Facebook event that has been created. You can also follow the Intermountain Fur Harvesters Facebook page for more updates, news and events in the future.

Lunch and drinks will be provided, so come on out and get ready to spend the day learning and connecting with others who share similar interests as you!

Why proper fur care is important

The reasons why folks enjoy regulated trapping vary widely. For some it’s simply a way of life, and a reminder of our trapping roots in Idaho. For others, it may appeal as an opportunity to participate directly in wildlife management, address property damage or reduce losses to livestock. Regardless of the reason, the result can be a collection of fur for clothing or crafts. Many furs are sold at fur sales to buyers who produce clothing and crafts commercially.

When furs are not properly prepared and cared for, their utility and value decreases. By attending this event, you can feel more confident in your fur preparation skills and hopefully increase the quality of the fur you prepare.

Not to mention, properly caring for the furs you harvest is a great way to represent the pastime of regulated trapping well.

Regulated trapping in Idaho

Most regulated trapping seasons open in November, so now is the perfect time to learn the intricacies of pelt preparation and care so you are ready to hit the woods with confidence this fall.

There is much to learn when it comes to regulated trapping, and many of the techniques, skills and rules are complex. Make sure to check the 2020-21 Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Fubearer Seasons and Rules so you are in the know – the regulated trapping rules start on page 31. New rules are in place for 2021.

Please contact the Intermountain Fur Harvesters at intermountainfurharvesters@gmail.com with any questions about the event.