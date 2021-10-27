CarExpert appoints Jason S Bradshaw as its first Chief Experience & Innovation Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- CarExpert is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason S Bradshaw as Chief Experience & Innovation Officer.
Jason is a recognised global thought leader and best selling author on customer and employee experience, a seasoned professional having worked across 7 different industries and led significant improvements at brands like Fairfax Media, Target and most recently at Volkswagen Group Australia as Chief Customer Experience & Marketing Officer.
CarExpert Co-Founder, Alborz Fallah said, “I’m extremely excited to have Jason Bradshaw join our team. His diverse experience, passion and track record for creating meaningful, innovative consumer experiences will be of great value as we continue to grow, especially in terms of the CarExpert Experience centres.”
Bradshaw said “As CarExperts first Chief Experience & Innovation Officer I’m focused on ensuring that we continue to find new ways to not only connect with a larger audience but to create engaging relationships that benefit CarExpert, Automotive brands and their Dealer Partners. So that ultimately the consumer is able to make an informed decision about their next vehicle choice, a decision that brings them joy and fulfils their expressed and unexpressed desires.”
Bradshaw’s first focus is to continue to develop the CarExpert Experience Centres, with the next centre to open in the first half of 2022.
For 12 weeks in early 2021, the first CarExpert Experience Centre was trialled at the Westfield Warringah Mall. Over 32,000 people visited the centre with over 90% of visitors valuing the independent advice and ability to discover the right car for them in a non-sales environment.
Bradshaw is looking to build on the success of the 2021 CarExpert Experience Centre delivering a deeply engaging experience for all who visit Our continued commitment to the CarExpert Experience Centres is just one way we demonstrate our commitment to making the new car buying journey easy and enjoyable, done the CarExpert way - all help and no sell.
For further comment, contact Jason Bradshaw jason@carexpert.com.au
Jason S Bradshaw
