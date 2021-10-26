Crews to Perform Repairs on SR-27 near LM 16 in Marion County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – TDOT Maintenance crews will be making repairs to the embankment on SR-27 near log mile 16 in Marion County from 6:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. For the safety of the traveling public when work is occurring, a road closure is required in both directions from log mile 16.1 (near the Powell Crossroads Sport Park) to log mile 15.8 (near Burnett Road). Residents within the area will not be affected by this closure and will maintain access to their driveways throughout.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce their speed, proceed with caution when approaching the work zone, and consider an alternate route during this time.

