Paving and Other Work to Take Place on Fourth Leg of Roundabout As Geistown Corridor Improvement Project Continues in Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor, Swank Construction Co., LLC, of New Kensington, will begin paving work as part of the next phase of the project to realign Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) and Route 3016 (Bedford Street) to intersect with Route 756 (Belmont Street) into a single-lane roundabout in Geistown Borough, Cambria County, on Wednesday, October 27.

Beginning Wednesday, the final wearing course on the Richland side of Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) will be paved. This eventually will be painted with lines marking single-lane travel in each direction with center turning lanes into the roundabout from Lamberd Avenue and Demuth Street signalized intersection.

Paving of the final wearing course on the Bedford Street/Nees Avenue side of Route 756 (Belmont Street) at the signalized intersection will also take place.

Both Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) and Route 756 (Belmont Street) will be paved one half at a time.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers, who periodically, will direct a single-lane of traffic in the opposite direction of normal traffic flow through the roundabout.

Motorists are warned ONLY to travel this “wrong way” when directed by flaggers when contractors are actively working. Once this work is completed, normal travel in the proper direction will resume.

Motorists should expect delays up to 15 minutes at various times

throughout these stages and are advised to use caution driving through the work area. If possible, it is recommended to avoid the area if alternate routes are an option. All work is weather dependent.

Also, early in the following week of November 1, the 4th and final

leg of the roundabout is anticipated to open, weather depending. This is expected to take place after work on concrete curbing on the Bedford Street tie-in side of the roundabout is completed.

At that time, the existing Bedford Street will close to thru traffic, with access to local businesses only, from Nees Avenue/Belmont Street. Traffic heading in or out of downtown Johnstown, will start using Belmont Street into the roundabout and exit onto the newly opened 4th leg on the Bedford Street side of the roundabout.

Overall work on this project includes adding a two-way left-turn lane, replacement of the Scalp Avenue Bridge with a single-lane roundabout, which will provide safer access to properties and minor streets along the corridor, along with shoulder reconstruction, lane reconfiguration, milling and paving. New sidewalks and ADA ramps will also be added.

Other work included in this project are the relocation of water and sewer lines, as well as traffic signal upgrades.

All work on this $7.8 million project is expected to be completed by mid-November 2022, with a winter shutdown from November 2021 through the end of March 2022.

Here are some key single-lane roundabout safety points to keep in mind:

Approaching and entering:

- When approaching the roundabout, slow down and prepare to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk.

- Circulating traffic has the right of way.

- Traffic moves COUNTERCLOCKWISE in a roundabout.

Circulating and exiting the roundabout:

- Look to your left and enter the roundabout when there is a safe gap in traffic.

- Enter and travel through the roundabout in a counterclockwise direction. As you approach your exit, use your RIGHT turn signal.

- Traffic must yield to both pedestrians and bicycles using the crosswalks.

To learn more about how to navigate a roundabout, please visit https://youtu.be/nNXRlWgAVOg

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Information about infrastructure in District 9, including completed work and significant project, is available at www.penndot.gov/D9Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction project at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepatmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

Editor’s Note: please refer to the attached brochure for additional roundabout safety information.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

# # #