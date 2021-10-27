Mastercard Hosts Partnership for Central America on Economic Development in Central America
Executive Director Jonathan Fantini Porter participated in Mastercard and the Aspen Institute's Global Inclusive Growth Summit
In the last two weeks alone, Microsoft has expanded access to broadband in rural community centers and reached rural entrepreneurs in the Northern Triangle with their digital skilling initiative”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Director of the Partnership for Central America Jonathan Fantini Porter participated in the Global Inclusive Growth Summit hosted by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and the Aspen Institute, with guest speakers including Vice President Kamala Harris and former President William J. Clinton. The private roundtable titled How Inclusive Economic Development Can Address Challenges in Conflict Regions focused on how we can work across sectors to leverage tools of inclusive economics to curb migration and ensure greater financial security for those affected. Other panelists included Mike Pyle, Chief Economic Advisor to Vice President Harris; Ambassador Mike Froman, Vice Chairman and President, Strategic Growth at Mastercard; Kate Behncken, President of Microsoft Philanthropies; Roland Tschanz, Managing Director of the Nespresso Sustainability Innovation Fund. Building off Mike Pyle’s remarks, Mr. Porter addressed progress made since the Vice President’s launch of the Call to Action to the Private Sector to Deepen Investment in the Northern Triangle in May 2021, noting: “In the last two weeks alone, for example, Microsoft has expanded access to broadband in new ground breaking rural community centers and reached rural entrepreneurs in the Northern Triangle with their digital skilling initiative.”
— Jonathan Fantini Porter
Mastercard is a founding member of the Partnership for Central America, having committed to work together with partner organizations such as Microsoft, Nespresso, and Accion, among others to expand banking services to 5 million individuals and digitalize 1 million micro and small businesses across the Northern Triangle. Mastercard’s commitment to the region has roots in the company’s history of developing innovative digital solutions to support the world’s most vulnerable populations and improve livelihoods.
The Partnership for Central America is a non-profit organization created in response to a Call to Action by Vice President Kamala Harris, in her role overseeing diplomacy towards the Northern Triangle and Mexico. The Partnership aims to coordinate practical solutions to advance economic opportunity, address urgent climate, education and health challenges, and promote long-term investments and workforce capability in support of a vision of hope for Central America.
Partnership members make significant commitments to help send hope to the people of the region and sustainably address the root causes of migration by promoting economic opportunity.
