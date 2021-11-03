TechStyle Fashion Group Sponsoring P.S I Love You Foundation's 2022 Day At The Beach

Patricia Jonens, Founder of P.S I Love You Foundation

A Heartfelt Thank You to Our 2021 Day at the Beach Sponsors & In-Kind Donors For Their Partnership & Generous Support! - PS I Love You Foundation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yet again, TechStyle Fashion Group, El Segundo, commits to sponsoring P.S I Love You Foundation's 2022 Day At The Beach; adopt a child for one day community event. TechStyle's George Kilroy, Senior VP of Fabletic's Global People Team, overseeing talent management, human resources and development, and Jerry Sawyer, VP of Diversity and Inclusion, will be responsible for leading the company's global D&I strategy.

"We want to continue to support P.S I Love You because we were extremely impressed and moved by the day's event, its meaning, and the positive experiences it creates for our surrounding youth's diverse communities," states TechStyle Fashion Group.

P.S I Love You Foundation’s Annual Day at The Beach Community Celebration is held in July by the Manhattan Beach Pier. Their signature event matches over 300 at-risk youth from various schools, shelters and foster care programs across LA County: Watts, Hawthorne, Carson, Compton, Inglewood and Long Beach to name a few. Each child is matched with their own caring adult mentor for a healthy interactive day of bonding, positive re-enforcement, unconditional acts of kindness and fun.

"A huge splash of red is what you’ll see, and a heart-felt sea of love is what you’ll feel at Day at The Beach," states PS I Love You Foundation Founder, Patricia Jones. "Together, everyone puts forth a healthy dose of humanity to create an unforgettable memory for the children we are privileged to serve."

P.S. I Love You Foundation and their extraordinary partners provide all of the necessities for a perfect beach day including t-shirts, boogie boards, school supplies, food, drinks, toys and games, and access to special activities like face painting, surf lessons, make-up lessons, and relay races. This event provides a platform for individuals, families and corporate employees to give back, share time and create hope in a child’s life.

PS I Love You Founder, Patricia Jones, states, "Make connections to people’s hearts, they will never forget you and will always be there for you. There are only four things in life you can control: What you choose to think, what you choose to say, what you choose to do, and what choose to feel. These are control powers that can change your world."

P.S. I Love You Foundation was founded by Patricia Scelza-Jones in 1998. The creation of this foundation was inspired by Patricia’s compassion and empathy to make a difference in the lives of others in need. She realized that the contribution she could make was as simple as sharing the spirit of giving. It all began when Patricia met an elderly lady, named Millie, at her workplace in the medical equipment industry. Millie's life story is the spark for Patricia's inspiration.

Patricia became very fond of Millie. She found out that Millie had to quit her job to care for her five great-grandchildren: a two, four-, five-, ten- and twelve-year-old, due to the children’s mother and grandmother being incarcerated for an indefinite period of time.

If Millie did not resign from her job, all the children would have been separated from each other and placed in Foster Care across the country! Patricia called Millie to see how she could help her. Patricia started helping Millie by taking the children on weekends so Millie could rest, contributing financially for their apartment rent and providing food and clothing for the children. Patricia bonded with the 5 beautiful children and started asking her friends if they could also help this family.

The commitment to helping children and families grew from here! There was a huge outpouring of togetherness and community awareness for this family that soon became the inspiration to spread the spirit of giving to others in need.

P.S. I Love You Foundation’s mission was established from here.