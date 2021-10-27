New CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 sets higher ambition to decarbonize transportation, continue clean fuel investments in BC
Roadmap to 2030 plans to increase clean fuel requirements and expand made-in-BC renewable fuels
The clean fuel sector – which includes advanced biofuels, electric vehicles, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles - has the proven ability to support a higher 2030 target.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Biofuels Canada applauds the British Columbia government’s emphasis on clean fuels use in the transportation sector as a key path to a net-zero future in the updated CleanBC Roadmap to 2030.
“With transportation as BC’s single largest source of GHG emissions – almost 40% - the government’s plan to expand requirements under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard is a clear path to success ”, said Ian Thomson, President of Advanced Biofuels Canada. “The clean fuel sector – which includes advanced biofuels, electric vehicles, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles - has the proven ability to support a higher 2030 target. A steady stream of recent private sector capital investment announcements to establish and increase clean liquid fuel production capacity in the province make clear that BC’s leadership and direction on the low carbon fuel standard (LCFS) has been a smart one.”
The Roadmap examines challenges and opportunities across eight different areas, assesses current policies and regulations, and sets out a series of pathways that will ensure continuous emissions reductions.
The Roadmap commits to adopt a stronger price on carbon pollution, by aligning with or exceeding the federal requirements.
“Carbon taxation of fuels is a key opportunity for improvement,” noted Mr. Thomson. “The province needs to update the carbon tax on transportation fuels to establish a clear incentive to switch to non-fossil clean fuels. Taxing liquid renewable fuels at the same rate as fossil diesel or gasoline is a legacy of being an early adopter of carbon pricing and fuel regulations. BC consumers want access to affordable clean fuels; the province should mirror the modern carbon tax systems in place across Canada and exempt carbon neutral renewables from the tax.”
In addition to examining the case for higher LCFS targets and expanded scope (aviation, marine by 2023), CleanBC targets a doubling of domestic renewable fuel production to 1.3 billion litres by 2030. Other measures will mandate all new light-duty car and truck vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035. New compliance options, such as the use of negative emissions technologies, will be considered in the development of a new LCFS statute over winter 2021-2022.
The success of BC’s LCFS and its clean fuel investment strategy are evident in the announcements just this month alone by ABFC members Arbios Biotech and Carbon Engineering to grow renewable fuel capacity and add new cleantech jobs and spinoff benefits in rural BC. Advanced Biofuel Canada’s survey of advanced biofuel capital spending intentions demonstrates that BC’s LCFS is a key driver for attracting new capital and jobs to the province.
Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels and renewable synthetic fuels. Our members are global leaders in commercial production of these functional, scalable fuels, with over 15 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Our members include Canada’s leading advanced biofuels producers and technology innovators which are actively developing new clean liquid fuels production and distribution assets and operations in Canada. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members, visit: www.advancedbiofuels.ca.
